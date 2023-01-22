Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Attempt saved. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 4EvansSubstituted forMichutat 11'minutes
- 24Neil
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Dajaku
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 25Michut
- 26Wright
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16HowsonBooked at 16mins
- 30Hackney
- 21Forss
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 25Crooks
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 10Archer
- 13Hoppe
- 17McNair
- 18Watmore
- 23Roberts
- 27Bola
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Patrick Roberts tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amad Diallo.
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Ajibola Alese tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Post update
Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Post update
Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Attempt saved. Amad Diallo (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Jack Clarke (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Offside, Sunderland. Anthony Patterson tries a through ball, but Patrick Roberts is caught offside.
Post update
Ross Stewart (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.