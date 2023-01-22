Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 32Hume
- 5Ballard
- 6Batth
- 42Alese
- 4EvansSubstituted forMichutat 11'minutes
- 24Neil
- 10Roberts
- 16Diallo
- 20Clarke
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 7Dajaku
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 18Taylor
- 19Bennette
- 25Michut
- 26Wright
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Steffen
- 14Smith
- 6Fry
- 26Lenihan
- 3Giles
- 16HowsonBooked at 16mins
- 30Hackney
- 21Forss
- 29Akpom
- 8McGree
- 25Crooks
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 10Archer
- 13Hoppe
- 17McNair
- 18Watmore
- 23Roberts
- 27Bola
- Referee:
- James Linington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.
Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonny Howson.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Marcus Forss is caught offside.
Offside, Sunderland. Daniel Neil tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.
Offside, Sunderland. Édouard Michut tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough).
Offside, Sunderland. Patrick Roberts tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amad Diallo.
Offside, Sunderland. Ajibola Alese tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.
Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).
Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).
Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).
Match report to follow.