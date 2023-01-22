Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0

Sunderland v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 32Hume
  • 5Ballard
  • 6Batth
  • 42Alese
  • 4EvansSubstituted forMichutat 11'minutes
  • 24Neil
  • 10Roberts
  • 16Diallo
  • 20Clarke
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 18Taylor
  • 19Bennette
  • 25Michut
  • 26Wright

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Steffen
  • 14Smith
  • 6Fry
  • 26Lenihan
  • 3Giles
  • 16HowsonBooked at 16mins
  • 30Hackney
  • 21Forss
  • 29Akpom
  • 8McGree
  • 25Crooks

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 10Archer
  • 13Hoppe
  • 17McNair
  • 18Watmore
  • 23Roberts
  • 27Bola
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Anthony Patterson.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Forss (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Crooks.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Trai Hume (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonny Howson.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Darragh Lenihan tries a through ball, but Marcus Forss is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Daniel Neil tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Édouard Michut tries a through ball, but Amad Diallo is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Patrick Roberts tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Amad Diallo.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Sunderland. Ajibola Alese tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

  16. Post update

    Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

  18. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Édouard Michut (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley28188255262962
2Sheff Utd28176548242457
3Watford2812883429544
4Middlesbrough2812794233943
5Blackburn28141133135-443
6Norwich28126104031942
7Luton2711973529642
8Millwall2712693327642
9West Brom2811893830841
10Preston28117102631-540
11Sunderland2810993932739
12Swansea2810994038239
13QPR28108103134-338
14Reading28114133142-1137
15Coventry2798102931-235
16Hull2897123344-1134
17Bristol City2889113738-133
18Stoke2896133337-433
19Birmingham2888123035-532
20Rotherham28710113340-731
21Cardiff2878132131-1029
22Huddersfield2675142533-826
23Blackpool2768132840-1226
24Wigan2867152749-2225
View full Championship table

