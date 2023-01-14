Close menu

Paddy Almond: Darlington defender suffers bleed on brain during Southend game

Last updated on .From the section Football

Paddy Almond
Paddy Almond came through Sunderland's academy

Darlington defender Paddy Almond has been diagnosed with a bleed on the brain after a suspected concussion in their FA Trophy tie at Southend.

The Sunderland academy graduate, 20, was rushed to hospital after being taken off and had a brain scan.

He is being transferred to a specialist hospital in London for more treatment, accompanied by physio Danny O'Connor.

"Paddy is in our thoughts, and we continue to wish him a speedy recovery," Darlington said.external-link

Almond only returned to action in Novemberexternal-link after being a passenger in a car accident in June, which left him with head injuries.

Southend also sent their best wishes to Almond after the fourth-round tie, which the hosts won 2-1.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport