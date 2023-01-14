Paris St-Germain argue Parc des Princes renovations would allow them to generate income more in line with leading clubs elsewhere in Europe

Paris St-Germain are threatening to quit the Parc de Princes in a row over ownership of the stadium.

PSG have played in the 47,000-capacity stadium since 1974 but believe it needs significant renovation which will cost around 500m euros (£443.45m).

They are willing to fund the work, but only if they are allowed to buy it.

This plan has been rejected by the mayor of Paris, who told newspaper Le Parisien: "Parc des Princes is not for sale. And it will not be sold."

PSG have reacted angrily, arguing the stance will cost taxpayers money.

The club, who argue the renovations and subsequent increase in capacity would allow it to generate income more in line with leading clubs elsewhere in Europe, say they will now be "sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home", which could include moving outside Paris.

A PSG spokesperson said: "It is surprising and disappointing to hear that the mayor of Paris is taking a position which, effectively, will force PSG, our fans and communities from the Parc des Princes.

"PSG and the Parc des Princes are part of the proud history and heritage of Paris.

"PSG has already invested more than 85m euros to maintain the stadium, while committing an additional 500m euros in renovations for our fans and to allow PSG to grow and compete with other clubs at the highest level in Europe.

"Obviously, this enormous investment would only be made by PSG if we actually own Parc des Princes. It is regrettable that the mayor is now suddenly foreclosing - definitively - the sale discussions we've been having for a long time, with the club now sadly forced to advance alternative options for our home."