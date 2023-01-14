Close menu
Italian Serie A
LecceLecce2AC MilanAC Milan2

Lecce 2-2 AC Milan: Leao and Calabria secure point but Rossoneri lose ground on Napoli

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Davide Calabria heads AC Milan's second goal against Lecce
Davide Calabria levelled the scoring with his first goal of the season

AC Milan showed spirit by coming from two goals down to draw at Lecce but lost ground on Serie A leaders Napoli this weekend.

Theo Hernandez put through his own net after three minutes and then Federico Baschirotto doubled the hosts' lead.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao halved the deficit just before the hour and Davide Calabria levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

The Rossoneri have won only once since the World Cup.

Stefano Pioli's side are now nine points adrift of Napoli, who thumped Juventus 5-1 on Friday to strengthen their push for a first league title in 33 years.

Line-ups

Lecce

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Falcone
  • 17Gendrey
  • 6Baschirotto
  • 93Umtiti
  • 97PezzellaSubstituted forGalloat 62'minutes
  • 29Blin
  • 42Hjulmand
  • 16GonzàlezSubstituted forMalehat 62'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 27Strefezza RebelatoSubstituted forOudinat 89'minutes
  • 9ColomboSubstituted forVoelkerling Perssonat 72'minutes
  • 11Di FrancescoSubstituted forBandaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bleve
  • 7Askildsen
  • 8Bistrovic
  • 13Tuia
  • 14Helgason
  • 19Listkowski
  • 21Brancolini
  • 22Banda
  • 25Gallo
  • 28Oudin
  • 31Voelkerling Persson
  • 32Maleh
  • 77Ceesay
  • 83Lemmens
  • 99Rodríguez Delgado

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2CalabriaBooked at 66minsSubstituted forKjaerat 86'minutes
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forDestat 45'minutes
  • 4BennacerBooked at 86mins
  • 32PobegaSubstituted forVranckxat 86'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 45'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forOrigiat 69'minutes
  • 17Rafael Leão
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 7Adli
  • 14Bakayoko
  • 21Dest
  • 24Kjaer
  • 27Origi
  • 28Thiaw
  • 30Messias
  • 40Vranckx
  • 46Gabbia
  • 77Vásquez
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 94Bozzolan
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamLecceAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lecce 2, AC Milan 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lecce 2, AC Milan 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).

  4. Post update

    Alexis Blin (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  6. Post update

    Samuel Umtiti (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Divock Origi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Federico Baschirotto (Lecce).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lameck Banda (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Remi Oudin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Lecce. Remi Oudin replaces Gabriel Strefezza.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joel Voelkerling Persson.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Aster Vranckx replaces Tommaso Pobega.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Simon Kjaer replaces Davide Calabria.

  14. Booking

    Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan).

  16. Post update

    Morten Hjulmand (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gabriel Strefezza (Lecce) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youssef Maleh.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Junior Messias.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youssef Maleh (Lecce) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Strefezza with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Lecce. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli18152144143047
2AC Milan18115235201538
3Juventus18114327121537
4Inter Milan18121538241437
5Lazio1794429151431
6Atalanta179442618831
7Roma179442116531
8Udinese176742519625
9Fiorentina176562122-123
10Torino176561819-123
11Monza186392227-521
12Lecce184861820-220
13Bologna175482128-719
14Empoli174761522-719
15Salernitana174672127-618
16Sassuolo174491726-916
17Spezia173681628-1215
18Sampdoria172312830-229
19Hellas Verona1823131531-169
20Cremonese1807111332-197
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories