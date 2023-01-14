Match ends, Lecce 2, AC Milan 2.
AC Milan showed spirit by coming from two goals down to draw at Lecce but lost ground on Serie A leaders Napoli this weekend.
Theo Hernandez put through his own net after three minutes and then Federico Baschirotto doubled the hosts' lead.
Portuguese forward Rafael Leao halved the deficit just before the hour and Davide Calabria levelled with 20 minutes remaining.
The Rossoneri have won only once since the World Cup.
Stefano Pioli's side are now nine points adrift of Napoli, who thumped Juventus 5-1 on Friday to strengthen their push for a first league title in 33 years.
