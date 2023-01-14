Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Struggling Cardiff City have sacked manager Mark Hudson after 13 months in charge of the Championship club.

The former Bluebirds captain was relieved of his role within hours of their 1-1 home draw against bottom club Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff are one place and three points above the relegation zone.

In a statement Cardiff thanked Hudson for his efforts, adding: "The club's search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately."

In the meantime Dean Whitehead will be interim manager while Tom Ramasut stays assistant manager with goalkeeping coach Graham Stack also remaining among the backroom staff.

