Close menu

Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City sack manager after four years in charge

Last updated on .From the section Leicestercomments879

Brendan Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers has previously managed Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic

Leicester City have sacked manager Brendan Rodgers following a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation places with a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Rodgers was appointed in February 2019 and led the club to its first FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But in a statement, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said performances and results this season have been "below our shared expectations".

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management," he added.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together - fans, players and staff - and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."

There have now been 12 managerial departures in the Premier League this season.

'His place in Leicester history is assured'

Rodgers led Leicester to consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons as Foxes boss, as well as beating Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in 2021.

But his side began the 2022-23 campaign with seven defeats from their opening 10 Premier League games, slumping to the bottom of the table before a run of four wins from five games going into the World Cup break.

They have struggled since the season resumed, however, collecting just seven points from 33 available.

Leicester exited the EFL Cup against Newcastle and the FA Cup against Blackburn during that run.

The Foxes rallied in January when a 2-2 draw with Brighton was followed by impressive wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham - scoring four goals in both of those victories.

But results again dipped, with the club failing to win in eight games in all competitions since the victory over Spurs on 11 February.

In a crucial game against fellow strugglers Palace, the hosts playing their first game since sacking manager Patrick Vieira and reappointing Roy Hodgson, they lost out to Jean-Philippe Mateta's 94th-minute winner.

Leicester, in 18th before Sunday's matches, are one point from safety in a tight battle for survival - with seven points separating the bottom nine sides.

Srivaddhanaprabha added: "The achievements of the team under Brendan's management speak for themselves - we've experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance and will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the club and helped cultivate an outstanding developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured."

Earlier in the season, Rodgers said Leicester was not the club "that it was a couple of years ago" after a frustrating summer transfer window.

In March, Leicester announced pre-tax losses of £92.5m for the year up to 31 May 2022 - an increase of £61.3m compared to the previous 12 months.

How to follow Leicester on the BBC bannerLeicester banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

879 comments

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 14:26

    Understandable sacking given their current situation but Rodgers deserves great credit for his time at Leicester.

    Two 5th place finishes and an FA Cup is working wonders for a club that size

    • Reply posted by Peppys empire of dirt, today at 14:32

      Peppys empire of dirt replied:
      Brenda sat by the phone.

      Waiting for the call from Real.

  • Comment posted by rak , today at 14:25

    A bit unfair as they never successfully replaced all the players that were sold.

    • Reply posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 14:26

      Steely_Dan54 replied:
      Yep, he's a good manager but the board let him down

  • Comment posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 14:25

    A very good manager who has overachieved more often than not. Leicester failed to back him with any serious money and flogged most of their best players. They'll be lucky to stay up, and Rodgers will get another good job.

    • Reply posted by yacihya, today at 14:32

      yacihya replied:
      He spent 350 million abhorrent, that's why we're in the position we are in

  • Comment posted by James Adams, today at 14:26

    Probably right, players were no longer playing for him.

    But...

    He was a bigger coach than Leicester were a team when he joined.

    Two 5th places
    FA Cup win
    Some beautiful swaggering football at times.

    All the best Brendan! Have a break (or take some easy money from Spurs)

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:31

      HandOfBob replied:
      They won league not long before he turned up

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 14:26

    There's a job going at Spurs...

    • Reply posted by Peppys empire of dirt, today at 14:33

      Peppys empire of dirt replied:
      Time for ....dilly ding.

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 14:28

    Not his fault, total lack of investment. Like the board lost interest.... he will get another job

    • Reply posted by RClayts, today at 14:30

      RClayts replied:
      He's the most backed manager in Leicester history

  • Comment posted by nufcbob, today at 14:25

    Steve Bruce is available

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 14:31

      Justfacts replied:
      Well ye know....

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 14:28

    I thought he was a very good manager. No real investment by owners. All managers have a bad run from time to time.

    • Reply posted by Simon13, today at 14:32

      Simon13 replied:
      The owners did spend money but BR lost his way two seasons back.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 14:27

    Seems fair enough. He was paid a fortune, his team played poorly and kept losing.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 14:34

      margaret replied:
      Scandalous

  • Comment posted by Rubylove199, today at 14:26

    According to Sky, he wasn't sacked; he left 'by mutual consent'.

    • Reply posted by kay, today at 14:30

      kay replied:
      what's the difference between a chicken and a cock? just asking

  • Comment posted by AWG, today at 14:29

    Every club gets worse the longer he is there

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 14:44

      UBT replied:
      So true...he did no real good at Liverpool, and was released...and he took over a succesful Leicester team that won the PL and he did nothing to improve them and they just lost their momentum under him in the last 2 years.

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 14:28

    Off to Spurs he goes!!

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 14:45

      UBT replied:
      So, Spurs to be relegated in 2023/2024, AFTER Levy bankrolls Rodgers by a few hundred million?

  • Comment posted by StevieP, today at 14:27

    Sad but inevitable. Leicester's owners have shown more patience than most Boards would have - but for the sake of their fans I hope they didn't leave it too late to pull the trigger...

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 14:43

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Should have sacked him in September. He’s spent a fortune.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 14:26

    Brenda’s ego will be furious

  • Comment posted by Kestrel Aviator, today at 14:29

    The real question has t be why did it take them so long? Rogers failed to acknowledge his failing and the position the club was in and maintained a false positivity with the "we have to go again" line in every post match interview. When they did "go again" it was the same poor performance and predictable result. Rogers is the Joshua of football, not good enough by a long, long way.

    • Reply posted by YouReds, today at 14:32

      YouReds replied:
      The morons love the sound bites though, ‘we go again’ should be banned from social media!

  • Comment posted by mark23GPK, today at 14:30

    He isn’t a rubbish manager as Leicester have come 5th, 5th & 8th in the previous 3 seasons and won the FA Cup too.

    However Rodgers let himself down as he has been downbeat all season and rather than getting the best out of a pretty decent bunch of players, he’d just whinged about not having enough quality… no wonder the players stopped playing for him.

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 14:27

    Had to happen, he'd utterly lost control and seemed utterly unwilling to either acknowledge the severity of the situation or his culpability for it.

    Endless "It's in our own hands"... "We're up to the challenge" nonsense. Was fooling no-one.

    Should have happened 1-2 months ago.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:21

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Well, Leicester had to wait until the Spurs job was free after all Leicester didn't want the embarrassment of having to negotiate a compensation package with Spurs for Rodgers. 😁😁😁

  • Comment posted by paddy, today at 14:26

    Please take Potter

    • Reply posted by Naps, today at 14:48

      Naps replied:
      God, I hope so

  • Comment posted by notrege, today at 14:24

    Seen it coming for weeks

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 14:57

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      And GOOD RIDDANCE from a MIGHTY SPURS fan. Don't bother trying to sneak in at my club either. We are too big for you!!!!
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by ck, today at 14:28

    Left that a bit late

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 15:03

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Teams tend to do that sack only once a seems lost.
      Now we have seen this picture before, Leicester will bring in a temporary manager survive in the PL just and then next season...........

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport