Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City sack manager after four years in charge

From the section Leicester

Leicester City have sacked manager Brendan Rodgers following a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches.

The Foxes dropped into the relegation places with a 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Rodgers was appointed in February 2019 and led the club to its first FA Cup triumph in 2021.

But in a statement, chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said performances and results this season have been "below our shared expectations".

"It had been our belief that continuity and stability would be key to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan's management," he added.

"Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming and, with 10 games of the season remaining, the board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status.

"The task ahead of us in our final 10 games is clear. We now need to come together - fans, players and staff - and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club."

Rodgers led Leicester to consecutive fifth-place finishes in his first two full seasons as Foxes boss, as well as beating Chelsea to lift the FA Cup in 2021.

But his side began the 2022-23 campaign with seven defeats from their opening 10 Premier League games, slumping to the bottom of the table before a run of four wins from five games going into the World Cup break.

They have struggled since the season resumed, however, collecting just seven points from 33 available.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 14:26

    Understandable sacking given their current situation but Rodgers deserves great credit for his time at Leicester.

    Two 5th place finishes and an FA Cup is working wonders for a club that size

    • Reply posted by Peppys empire of dirt, today at 14:32

      Peppys empire of dirt replied:
      Brenda sat by the phone.

      Waiting for the call from Real.

  • Comment posted by rak , today at 14:25

    A bit unfair as they never successfully replaced all the players that were sold.

    • Reply posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 14:26

      Steely_Dan54 replied:
      Yep, he's a good manager but the board let him down

  • Comment posted by Steely_Dan54, today at 14:25

    A very good manager who has overachieved more often than not. Leicester failed to back him with any serious money and flogged most of their best players. They'll be lucky to stay up, and Rodgers will get another good job.

    • Reply posted by yacihya, today at 14:32

      yacihya replied:
      He spent 350 million abhorrent, that's why we're in the position we are in

  • Comment posted by Dave , today at 14:28

    Not his fault, total lack of investment. Like the board lost interest.... he will get another job

    • Reply posted by RClayts, today at 14:30

      RClayts replied:
      He's the most backed manager in Leicester history

  • Comment posted by Rubylove199, today at 14:26

    According to Sky, he wasn't sacked; he left 'by mutual consent'.

    • Reply posted by kay, today at 14:30

      kay replied:
      what's the difference between a chicken and a cock? just asking

  • Comment posted by nufcbob, today at 14:25

    Steve Bruce is available

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 14:31

      Justfacts replied:
      Well ye know....

  • Comment posted by eggymooo, today at 14:26

    There's a job going at Spurs...

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 14:27

    Seems fair enough. He was paid a fortune, his team played poorly and kept losing.

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 14:28

    I thought he was a very good manager. No real investment by owners. All managers have a bad run from time to time.

    • Reply posted by Simon13, today at 14:32

      Simon13 replied:
      The owners did spend money but BR lost his way two seasons back.

  • Comment posted by AWG, today at 14:29

    Every club gets worse the longer he is there

  • Comment posted by ck, today at 14:28

    Left that a bit late

  • Comment posted by Rambo, today at 14:28

    Off to Spurs he goes!!

  • Comment posted by James Adams, today at 14:26

    Probably right, players were no longer playing for him.

    But...

    He was a bigger coach than Leicester were a team when he joined.

    Two 5th places
    FA Cup win
    Some beautiful swaggering football at times.

    All the best Brendan! Have a break (or take some easy money from Spurs)

    • Reply posted by HandOfBob, today at 14:31

      HandOfBob replied:
      They won league not long before he turned up

  • Comment posted by notrege, today at 14:24

    Seen it coming for weeks

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 14:23

    Too late

    • Reply posted by Vikram, today at 14:28

      Vikram replied:
      ange postathingy from celtic next manager

  • Comment posted by Tricky1963, today at 14:29

    Absolute fraud with a false record in Scotland.

    • Reply posted by You, today at 14:30

      You replied:
      Unlike slippy G?

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 14:26

    Not a massive surprise but really tricky appointment at this stage.

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 14:26

    Had to happen sooner or later, the magic just wasn't there anymore !

  • Comment posted by paddy, today at 14:26

    Please take Potter

  • Comment posted by Kestrel Aviator, today at 14:29

    The real question has t be why did it take them so long? Rogers failed to acknowledge his failing and the position the club was in and maintained a false positivity with the "we have to go again" line in every post match interview. When they did "go again" it was the same poor performance and predictable result. Rogers is the Joshua of football, not good enough by a long, long way.

    • Reply posted by YouReds, today at 14:32

      YouReds replied:
      The morons love the sound bites though, ‘we go again’ should be banned from social media!

