Napoli and Roma fans have a long history of hostility

Supporters of Roma and Napoli have been banned from attending away matches for two months after they clashed at a service station on Sunday, forcing the brief closure of a motorway.

Napoli ultras - travelling to Genoa for their side's match against Sampdoria - threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at Roma fans.

The Roma supporters, heading to their team's Serie A match against AC Milan, stopped to retaliate with the clash spreading to the service station forecourt in Tuscany.

Police had to briefly close the A1 motorway, a key road which links the north and south of Italy.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Piantedos imposed the ban given "the seriousness of the episodes of violence that took place" and the "concrete danger that such behaviours could be repeated".

He also ordered a two-month suspension of ticket sales for away matches during the period of the ban to people residing in the provinces of Naples and Rome.