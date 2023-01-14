Last updated on .From the section Football

Plymouth are the highest-ranked side in the Papa Johns Trophy

League One leaders Plymouth Argyle will host Cheltenham Town in the semi-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy.

Fellow third-tier sides Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers will meet in the other tie at Wham Stadium.

The games will be played in the week commencing 20 February, with the winners meeting at Wembley in the final on 2 April.

Bolton are the only previous winners left in the competition, having lifted the trophy in 1989.

Plymouth, Cheltenham and Accrington have never reached the final, with Stanley one match away from a first Wembley appearance.