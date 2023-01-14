Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Moyes' West Ham have picked up a single point from their last seven games

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes for payback from the club's supporters at the London Stadium next weekend.

The Hammers' terrible run of form continued at Wolves, where they were beaten by Daniel Podence's second-half strike.

They have picked up a single point from their last seven games and dropped into the relegation zone ahead of a crucial meeting with Moyes' former club Everton, who are below the Hammers on goal difference.

West Ham fans have, in the past, turned on their team. However, on the day the club will pay tribute to joint-chairman David Gold, Moyes wants the supporters behind his team.

"What we have given West Ham supporters over the last few of years, I hope they give us back in this difficult period," the 59-year-old said.

"You always want the backing of your home support and we have always had it. I hope that continues."

West Ham's current form is their worst since early 2020, just after Moyes returned for his second stint as manager.

Then, they picked up two points from seven games as part of an overall run of one win in 11 matches either side of the Covid-19 enforced break before the Hammers saved themselves in the run-in.

Moyes feels now, as then, he has enough in his squad to ensure safety.

However, with matches against Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham to follow the Everton clash, he accepts results are the criteria he will be judged on.

"We have risen expectations greatly in the last few years," he said. "We have been in Europe and finished sixth and seventh in the league so I can understand the disappointment and frustration that they (fans) can't quite understand why it is like this.

"Normally the ones who stick with it tend to get the best results but I am not stupid.

"In this industry, you have to win games. I am not winning enough games.

"I would never say I have credit in the bank. You have to earn the right to be in football management. Managing in this league is a big thing. Lots of people are after jobs in this league.

"I understand you have to do well enough to keep your job. We have to try and do better than we are doing at the moment."