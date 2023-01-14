Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

George Lapslie began his career at Charlton before joining Mansfield on loan in 2020, leading to a permanent move

Gillingham have made Mansfield Town midfielder George Lapslie their fifth signing of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old made 32 appearances for the Stags this season, scoring seven goals - including one in a 2-0 victory at Gillingham in September.

Lapslie will be reunited at Priestfield Stadium with Oli Hawkins, who made the same move on Thursday.

The Gills have also signed Tom Nichols, Timothee Dieng and Glenn Morris this month.

Lapslie, whose contract with the Stags was due to expire this summer, was unveiled to home fans before the kick-off of their game with Hartlepool United, which Neil Harris' team won 2-0.

