Mikey O'Neill could make his Grimsby debut against Swindon on Saturday

Grimsby Town have signed Preston North End attacking midfielder Mikey O'Neill on loan until the end of the season.

The 18-year-old made his Preston debut in the Championship against QPR last season and has gone on to feature eight times for the club in all competitions.

He made his first start for the Lillywhites in last week's FA Cup third round win against Huddersfield.

"I'm hoping to do what I can to help the team get to where they want to be," O'Neill told the Grimsby Town website. external-link

Grimsby are 16th in the League Two table and eight points adrift of the play-off spots after 23 games.

