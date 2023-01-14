Last updated on .From the section Cove Rangers

Jim McIntyre was sacked after just six months in charge with part-time Cove sitting eighth in the Championship

Jim McIntyre says he is "angry and very disappointed" at the nature of his sacking by Cove Rangers.

The Scottish Championship club dismissed McIntyre after a 6-1 defeat by Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The promoted side - who are one of two part-time teams in the division - were 10 points off the foot of the table and four clear of the play-off spot.

"It was clear as day it was all about retaining our place in the Championship," McIntyre said.

"And then look in the following years to progress that, maybe reach top six and try and grow season on season.

"I was completely shocked when the chairman phoned me on the Tuesday afternoon after the Inverness game."

McIntyre was replaced by former Cove boss Paul Hartley, who led the club to the Championship before departing for Hartlepool in English League Two.

The former Dundee and Ross County boss says his sacking has made him "determined" to stay in management.

"The one thing the Cove job has given me is my love of football back," McIntyre told BBC Scotland. "That had disappeared because I was out the game for three years.

"I really enjoyed what I was doing. I did what was asked of me, nailing my remit. And I feel as though my legs were cut away from me.

"So rather than 'poor me', it's given me the motivation to get back involved as quickly as I can."

You can listen to the full interview with Jim McIntyre on Saturday Sportsound from 14:00 on BBC Radio Scotland.