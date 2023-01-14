Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Jake Young was signed by Sheffield United from Guiseley but failed to make an appearance

Bradford City have loaned forward Jake Young to fellow League Two side Barrow for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been with the Bantams since his move from Forest Green Rovers last summer, scoring four goals in 12 appearances.

Young spent time at Guiseley and Sheffield United before joining Forest Green, where he scored a total of 12 goals in 62 games in two seasons.

He will join up with Pete Wild's Bluebirds squad on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.