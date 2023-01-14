Close menu

Everton directors to miss Southampton game over 'real and credible' safety threat

From the section Everton

Everton's board of directors will not attend Saturday's home Premier League game against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety".

The club said the directors were advised not to attend Goodison Park following "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence".

