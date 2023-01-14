Everton directors to miss Southampton game over 'real and credible' safety threat
Everton
Everton's board of directors will not attend Saturday's home Premier League game against Southampton because of a "real and credible threat to their safety".
The club said the directors were advised not to attend Goodison Park following "malicious and unacceptably threatening correspondence".
More to follow.
