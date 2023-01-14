Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Joe Bursik made 53 appearances for Stoke but had been displaced by Jack Bonham of late

Stoke City have sold goalkeeper Joe Bursik to Belgian top-flight club Club Bruges for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old Londoner leaves the Potters afterplaying 53 senior games following his arrival from AFC Wimbledon in the summer of 2017.

Bursik joins a Bruges side fourth in the Pro League and also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Joe's playing time of late has not been as high as he would have liked," technical director Ricky Martin said. external-link

"Joe's progression since joining the club at the age of 16 is credit to the hard work and commitment of the coaching staff and Joe himself."

The England under-21 international also had loan spells at Accrington, Doncaster, Lincoln and Peterborough during his time in the Potteries.

Club Bruges are now managed by former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

