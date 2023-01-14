Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jonathan Tomkinson played for the Canaries first-team against Burnley earlier this season

Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season.

The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club.

Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at Norwich, and is a regular at Premier League 2 level.

"Jonathan is a big, strong and decisive defender," Boro boss Steve Evans said. external-link

"By being able to play anywhere across the defence, he adds fierce competition to some already very talented players."

