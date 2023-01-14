Jonathan Tomkinson: Norwich City loan US defender to Stevenage
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Norwich City have loaned American defender Jonathan Tomkinson to League Two side Stevenage for the remainder of the season.
The Texas-born centre-back joined the Canaries following a trial at rivals Ipswich Town, and has made three senior appearances for the Championship club.
Tomkinson, 20, came through the academy set-up at Norwich, and is a regular at Premier League 2 level.
"Jonathan is a big, strong and decisive defender," Boro boss Steve Evans said.
"By being able to play anywhere across the defence, he adds fierce competition to some already very talented players."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.