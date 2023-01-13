Last updated on .From the section Football

Niels Nkounkou made his first appearance for Cardiff in a 0-0 draw against Preston

Everton defender Niels Nkounkou has joined Ligue 2 side Saint Etienne on loan having been recalled from his move to Championship club Cardiff City.

The 22-year-old made 18 appearances for the Bluebirds during his time in south Wales, registering one assist.

Nkounkou was signed by Cardiff after a season-ending injury to first-choice left-back Jamilu Collins.

"We'd like to thank Niels for his efforts, and wish him well for the future," said a Cardiff statement.

Nkounkou has only played one minute in the last five games for Cardiff, with Callum O'Dowda or Joel Bagan preferred.

The left-back will now look to help Saint Etienne avoid relegation from France's Ligue 2, as they find themselves bottom of the table on just 15 points from 18 games.

Nkounkou has made seven senior appearances for the Toffees since joining on a free transfer in July 2020.