Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) external-link

South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not be joining Celtic, with the 24-year-old having not felt wanted enough by the Scottish Premiership club and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' technical director, Ji Sung Park, suggesting they look to resurrect a move to a European club in the summer transfer window, reports Donga Sports in Korea. (Daily Record) external-link

Joenbuk Hyundai Motors head coach Kim Sang-shik believes South Korea striker Cho Gue-Sung, for whom Celtic are leading the chase, will be sold soon. (The National) external-link

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is not for sale this month despite Everton, Southampton, Leeds United, West Ham United and Leicester City all expressing an interest in the 26-year-old Scotland international. (90Min) external-link

Out-of-favour Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell favours a move to Rangers, but no official bid has been made for the 24-year-old despite positive talks with the Ibrox club. (Sky Sports) external-link

Norwich City have turned down an offer from an unnamed Championship club for Todd Cantwell amid interest from Rangers in the midfielder who is out of contract in the summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton manager Frank Lampard has confessed he is open to letting players leave Goodison Park this month amid reports linking 24-year-old fringe midfielder Tom Davies with Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers are interested in signing 18-year-old Anderlecht right-back Noah Sadiki, who is out of contract this summer, with PSV Eindhoven also monitoring his situation, according to Belgian outlet HLN.(Football Scotland) external-link

Celtic are keeping an eye on 17-year-old Cliftonville winger Sean Moore along with a number of English Premier League clubs. (Daily Record, print edition)

Darren Moore says he has spoken to counterpart Robbie Neilson about Heart of Midlothian's interest in Callum Paterson, but the Sheffield Wednesday manager thinks the 28-year-old utility player is open to extending his contract, which ends this summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts midfielder Jorge Grant has held talks with manager Robbie Neilson about getting more game time. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Jake Doyle-Hayes' transfer to Forest Green Rovers "isn't happening" despite Hibernian accepting an offer from the English League One club, Easter Road manager Lee Johnson has revealed. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs midfielder Joe Newell insists the expected exodus of players as manager Lee Johnson looks to slim down his squad during January will not have an adverse effect on those who remain at Easter Road. (The Herald, print edition)

Liverpool have provided Aberdeen with "assurances" over the 21-year-old midfielder Leighton Clarkson's loan at Pittodrie, but striker Christian Ramirez could depart this month amid interest from clubs in Major League Soccer. (The Scotsman) external-link

St Johnstone have fought off stiff competition from clubs in England and Italy to re-sign left-back Adam Montgomery on loan from Celtic. (The Courier) external-link

Defender Jack Fitzwater, who has turned down a new contract with Livingston, believes that thinking about a possible move away from the Scottish Premiership club would have an adverse effect on his ability to earn one. (The Herald, print edition)