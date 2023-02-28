Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town1AltrinchamAltrincham1

Yeovil Town 1-1 Altrincham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Jordan Maguire-Drew's second-half penalty rescued a point for Yeovil in a home draw against 10-man Altrincham.

Maguire-Drew converted from the spot after Altrincham's first-half goalscorer James Jones was sent off for deliberate handball, but the Glovers' winless league run was extended to six matches.

Altrincham took the lead in the 21st minute when defender Jones headed home from a corner before Regan Linney went close to doubling their lead when his effort was cleared off the goal line.

Yeovil came back into it in the second period. Owen Bevan's header from a corner was superbly saved by Altrincham goalkeeper Ollie Byrne, who then kept out Alex Fisher's effort.

The home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 79th minute. Jones was sent off for handling on the line and Maguire-Drew converted the subsequent penalty to deny Altrincham a fourth straight win.

Report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 39AgbajeBooked at 90mins
  • 2Williams
  • 24CooperSubstituted forJohnsonat 79'minutes
  • 3Reckord
  • 26Bevan
  • 16Law
  • 15OwersSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 63'minutes
  • 8D'AthBooked at 32mins
  • 9Fisher
  • 18Palmer-HouldenSubstituted forYoungat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Worthington
  • 10Maguire-Drew
  • 11Young
  • 14Linton
  • 17Johnson

Altrincham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Byrne
  • 2Jones
  • 4Marriott
  • 10Osborne
  • 8Lundstram
  • 6Baines
  • 9Hulme
  • 26JonesBooked at 77mins
  • 28OyedeleBooked at 50mins
  • 29LinneySubstituted forCashmanat 84'minutes
  • 35SinclairSubstituted forPringleat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Cashman
  • 18Pringle
  • 20Roxburgh
  • 21Gould
  • 27Bennett
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
2,106

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1.

  3. Booking

    Edwin Agbaje (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Danny Cashman replaces Regan Linney.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Tyrese Sinclair.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Chiori Johnson replaces Charlie Cooper.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Young replaces Seb Palmer-Houlden.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Yeovil Town) converts the penalty with a.

  9. Dismissal

    James Jones (Altrincham) is shown the red card.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces Josh Owers.

  11. Booking

    Maximillian Oyedele (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1.

  14. Booking

    Lawson D'Ath (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1. James Jones (Altrincham).

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC