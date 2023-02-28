Yeovil Town 1-1 Altrincham

Match ends, Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1.
Jordan Maguire-Drew's second-half penalty rescued a point for Yeovil in a home draw against 10-man Altrincham.
Maguire-Drew converted from the spot after Altrincham's first-half goalscorer James Jones was sent off for deliberate handball, but the Glovers' winless league run was extended to six matches.
Altrincham took the lead in the 21st minute when defender Jones headed home from a corner before Regan Linney went close to doubling their lead when his effort was cleared off the goal line.
Yeovil came back into it in the second period. Owen Bevan's header from a corner was superbly saved by Altrincham goalkeeper Ollie Byrne, who then kept out Alex Fisher's effort.
The home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 79th minute. Jones was sent off for handling on the line and Maguire-Drew converted the subsequent penalty to deny Altrincham a fourth straight win.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 39AgbajeBooked at 90mins
- 2Williams
- 24CooperSubstituted forJohnsonat 79'minutes
- 3Reckord
- 26Bevan
- 16Law
- 15OwersSubstituted forMaguire-Drewat 63'minutes
- 8D'AthBooked at 32mins
- 9Fisher
- 18Palmer-HouldenSubstituted forYoungat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Worthington
- 10Maguire-Drew
- 11Young
- 14Linton
- 17Johnson
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 2Jones
- 4Marriott
- 10Osborne
- 8Lundstram
- 6Baines
- 9Hulme
- 26JonesBooked at 77mins
- 28OyedeleBooked at 50mins
- 29LinneySubstituted forCashmanat 84'minutes
- 35SinclairSubstituted forPringleat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Cashman
- 18Pringle
- 20Roxburgh
- 21Gould
- 27Bennett
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 2,106
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1.
Booking
Edwin Agbaje (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Danny Cashman replaces Regan Linney.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Ben Pringle replaces Tyrese Sinclair.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Chiori Johnson replaces Charlie Cooper.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Young replaces Seb Palmer-Houlden.
Post update
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Altrincham 1. Jordan Maguire-Drew (Yeovil Town) converts the penalty with a.
Dismissal
James Jones (Altrincham) is shown the red card.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Jordan Maguire-Drew replaces Josh Owers.
Booking
Maximillian Oyedele (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1.
Booking
Lawson D'Ath (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Altrincham 1. James Jones (Altrincham).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.