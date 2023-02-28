Eastleigh 1-0 York City

Match ends, Eastleigh 1, York City 0.
Michael Kelly's second-half free-kick fired Eastleigh into the National League play-off places as they beat York.
Kelly got the goal seven minutes after the restart, curling a left-footed free-kick into the top right-hand corner of the net.
York had been appealing for a penalty just five minutes into the match when Alfie Lloyd's run was halted, but the referee waved them away.
The win moves Eastleigh up to sixth in the table, while York now sit just three points above the relegation zone.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 5Martin
- 7Carter
- 16McKiernanSubstituted forCampat 37'minutes
- 9Whitehall
- 8Cissé
- 12Langston
- 17HarperSubstituted forKellyat 25'minutes
- 18MitchellSubstituted forAtanganaat 76'minutes
- 21Rutherford
- 23Lloyd
Substitutes
- 2Camp
- 3Kelly
- 4Atangana
- 20Payne
- 30Scrimshaw
York
Formation 4-4-2
- 18Whitley
- 2Fallowfield
- 4Kouogun
- 11KouhyarSubstituted forTannerat 74'minutes
- 8Dyson
- 5KerrBooked at 50mins
- 9FordeBooked at 30mins
- 12WhittleBooked at 73mins
- 14John-Lewis
- 16HancoxBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
- 19Pybus
Substitutes
- 6McLaughlin
- 23James
- 25Campbell
- 28Duckworth
- 30Tanner
- Attendance:
- 2,199
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, York City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Mitch Hancox.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Nigel Atangana replaces Kairo Mitchell.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ollie Tanner replaces Maz Kouhyar.
Booking
Alex Whittle (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, York City 0. Michael Kelly (Eastleigh).
Booking
Fraser Kerr (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, York City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, York City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Brennan Camp replaces JJ McKiernan.
Booking
Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Shaqai Forde (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Michael Kelly replaces Vincent Harper.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.