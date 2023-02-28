Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh1YorkYork City0

Eastleigh 1-0 York City

Michael Kelly's second-half free-kick fired Eastleigh into the National League play-off places as they beat York.

Kelly got the goal seven minutes after the restart, curling a left-footed free-kick into the top right-hand corner of the net.

York had been appealing for a penalty just five minutes into the match when Alfie Lloyd's run was halted, but the referee waved them away.

The win moves Eastleigh up to sixth in the table, while York now sit just three points above the relegation zone.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 5Martin
  • 7Carter
  • 16McKiernanSubstituted forCampat 37'minutes
  • 9Whitehall
  • 8Cissé
  • 12Langston
  • 17HarperSubstituted forKellyat 25'minutes
  • 18MitchellSubstituted forAtanganaat 76'minutes
  • 21Rutherford
  • 23Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 2Camp
  • 3Kelly
  • 4Atangana
  • 20Payne
  • 30Scrimshaw

York

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Whitley
  • 2Fallowfield
  • 4Kouogun
  • 11KouhyarSubstituted forTannerat 74'minutes
  • 8Dyson
  • 5KerrBooked at 50mins
  • 9FordeBooked at 30mins
  • 12WhittleBooked at 73mins
  • 14John-Lewis
  • 16HancoxBooked at 33minsSubstituted forJamesat 79'minutes
  • 19Pybus

Substitutes

  • 6McLaughlin
  • 23James
  • 25Campbell
  • 28Duckworth
  • 30Tanner
Attendance:
2,199

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 1, York City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, York City 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Luke James replaces Mitch Hancox.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Nigel Atangana replaces Kairo Mitchell.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, York City. Ollie Tanner replaces Maz Kouhyar.

  6. Booking

    Alex Whittle (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, York City 0. Michael Kelly (Eastleigh).

  8. Booking

    Fraser Kerr (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, York City 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, York City 0.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Brennan Camp replaces JJ McKiernan.

  12. Booking

    Mitch Hancox (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Booking

    Shaqai Forde (York City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Michael Kelly replaces Vincent Harper.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

