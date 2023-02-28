Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United2Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge1

Maidenhead United 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

Maidenhead made it three National League wins on the spin as they came from behind to beat Dagenham.

Dagenham opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Sam Ling curled one in from inside the area.

The hosts were on level terms just six minutes later when Ashley Nathaniel-George let fly from range and left Elliot Justham stranded in the Daggers goal.

Maidenhead completed the first-half turnaround three minutes later after Reece Smith forced Justham into a save, and Emile Acquah was on hand to tap in the rebound.

The visitors went in search of an equaliser and almost had one but Ling failed to find the target with a good chance.

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 6Clerima
  • 14AcquahSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 85'minutes
  • 8Nathaniel-GeorgeSubstituted forPanayiotouat 70'minutes
  • 7Barratt
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 15Odutayo
  • 17SmithSubstituted forBeckwithat 81'minutes
  • 24Massey
  • 27AdamsBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • Walsh
  • 3Beckwith
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 20Arthur
  • 25Panayiotou

Dag & Red

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Justham
  • 2Hare
  • 4Rance
  • 11WestonSubstituted forSaundersat 62'minutes
  • 7EffiongSubstituted forBalantaat 72'minutes
  • 5Onariase
  • 8SagafSubstituted forBirdat 89'minutes
  • 12Robinson
  • 16Phipps
  • 19Ling
  • 24Morias

Substitutes

  • 6Mussa
  • 10Balanta
  • 14Saunders
  • 23Ibie
  • 36Bird
Referee:
Greg Rollason
Attendance:
926

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jay Bird replaces Mohammed Sagaf.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Emile Acquah.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Beckwith replaces Reece Smith.

  6. Booking

    Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Angelo Balanta replaces Inih Effiong.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Panayiotou replaces Ashley Nathaniel-George.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. George Saunders replaces Myles Weston.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Emile Acquah (Maidenhead United).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Sam Ling (Dagenham and Redbridge).

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham34266288325684
2Notts County35258289325783
3Woking34188859372262
4Barnet33175116457756
5Chesterfield331671055411455
6Eastleigh34166124237554
7Southend32158943311253
8Boreham Wood331313740301052
9Bromley34131294941851
10Dag & Red34146145155-448
11Altrincham341210125459-546
12Wealdstone331210114049-946
13Solihull Moors34119144850-242
14Maidenhead United34126163846-842
15Oldham33118144649-341
16Halifax34117163442-840
17Aldershot35115194860-1238
18York3499163945-636
19Yeovil32615112837-933
20Gateshead32712134050-1033
21Dorking3396184877-2933
22Torquay3378183860-2229
23Scunthorpe3469193966-2727
24Maidstone United3559213875-3724
View full National League table

