Maidenhead United 2-1 Dagenham & Redbridge

Match ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Maidenhead made it three National League wins on the spin as they came from behind to beat Dagenham.
Dagenham opened the scoring after 25 minutes when Sam Ling curled one in from inside the area.
The hosts were on level terms just six minutes later when Ashley Nathaniel-George let fly from range and left Elliot Justham stranded in the Daggers goal.
Maidenhead completed the first-half turnaround three minutes later after Reece Smith forced Justham into a save, and Emile Acquah was on hand to tap in the rebound.
The visitors went in search of an equaliser and almost had one but Ling failed to find the target with a good chance.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Andre
- 2Asare
- 6Clerima
- 14AcquahSubstituted forMcCoulskyat 85'minutes
- 8Nathaniel-GeorgeSubstituted forPanayiotouat 70'minutes
- 7Barratt
- 10Ferdinand
- 15Odutayo
- 17SmithSubstituted forBeckwithat 81'minutes
- 24Massey
- 27AdamsBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- Walsh
- 3Beckwith
- 9McCoulsky
- 20Arthur
- 25Panayiotou
Dag & Red
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Justham
- 2Hare
- 4Rance
- 11WestonSubstituted forSaundersat 62'minutes
- 7EffiongSubstituted forBalantaat 72'minutes
- 5Onariase
- 8SagafSubstituted forBirdat 89'minutes
- 12Robinson
- 16Phipps
- 19Ling
- 24Morias
Substitutes
- 6Mussa
- 10Balanta
- 14Saunders
- 23Ibie
- 36Bird
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
- Attendance:
- 926
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Jay Bird replaces Mohammed Sagaf.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Shawn McCoulsky replaces Emile Acquah.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sam Beckwith replaces Reece Smith.
Booking
Charlee Adams (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. Angelo Balanta replaces Inih Effiong.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Panayiotou replaces Ashley Nathaniel-George.
Substitution
Substitution, Dagenham and Redbridge. George Saunders replaces Myles Weston.
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Emile Acquah (Maidenhead United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Ashley Nathaniel-George (Maidenhead United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 1. Sam Ling (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.