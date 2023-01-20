Saturday's National League match between Gateshead and Dorking Wanderers has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.
The decision to call off the game was taken following an inspection at the Gateshead International Stadium on Friday morning.
The playing surface is frozen because of low temperatures on Tyneside over the course of the week.
A new date for the match will be announced in due course.
"We thank Gateshead FC for ensuring that an early decision was taken for the benefit of travelling supporters and staff," Dorking said.