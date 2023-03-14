Close menu
National League
Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors3ScunthorpeScunthorpe United1

Solihull Moors 3-1 Scunthorpe United

Josh Kelly helped himself to a double as Solihull Moors left it late to claim a third successive National League win and deepen struggling Scunthorpe's woes.

Kelly opened and then rounded off the scoring after Will Smith's equaliser and Joe Sbarra's late strike to pave the way for a 3-1 home victory.

Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot managed to turn Cameron Wilson's early effort on to the post to keep the visitors at bay, but opposite number Aaron Chapman also had to save from Mark Beck in a lively start.

However, Chapman was beaten with 15 minutes gone when Kelly charged down his attempted clearance and the ball ricocheted off him and into the net.

Will Smith headed the Iron level from Jacob Butterfield's cross 10 minutes before the break, but Chapman was called upon six minutes after the restart to keep out Justin Donawa's flick.

Boot had to dive full-length to repel defender Andrew Boyce's header and he got his reward three minutes from time when Sbarra put the home side ahead, with Kelly's delightful finish in added time representing the icing on the cake.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Boot
  • 2Clarke
  • 5Howe
  • 14Kelly
  • 7Sbarra
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Maycock
  • 15Roberts
  • 17Donawa
  • 18Whelan
  • 27Beck

Substitutes

  • 22Jones
  • 24Wood
  • 28Howell
  • 31Brogan
  • 32Mills

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 25Leake
  • 20WilsonSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
  • 19ButterfieldSubstituted forWhitehouseat 78'minutes
  • 22Shrimpton
  • 29Smith
  • 30Pugh
  • 32ShieldsSubstituted forFeeneyat 66'minutes
  • 49Bennett

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 5Elliott
  • 7Feeney
  • 15Taft
  • 23Daniel
Referee:
Dean Watson
Attendance:
1,421

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe United 1. Josh Kelly (Solihull Moors).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 2, Scunthorpe United 1. Joe Sbarra (Solihull Moors).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Elliott Whitehouse replaces Jacob Butterfield.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Daniel Elliott replaces Cameron Wilson.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Liam Feeney replaces Sean Shields.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Solihull Moors 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Solihull Moors 1, Scunthorpe United 1.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Scunthorpe United 1. Will Smith (Scunthorpe United).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Solihull Moors 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Josh Kelly (Solihull Moors).

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

