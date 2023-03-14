Solihull Moors 3-1 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Solihull Moors 3, Scunthorpe United 1.
Josh Kelly helped himself to a double as Solihull Moors left it late to claim a third successive National League win and deepen struggling Scunthorpe's woes.
Kelly opened and then rounded off the scoring after Will Smith's equaliser and Joe Sbarra's late strike to pave the way for a 3-1 home victory.
Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot managed to turn Cameron Wilson's early effort on to the post to keep the visitors at bay, but opposite number Aaron Chapman also had to save from Mark Beck in a lively start.
However, Chapman was beaten with 15 minutes gone when Kelly charged down his attempted clearance and the ball ricocheted off him and into the net.
Will Smith headed the Iron level from Jacob Butterfield's cross 10 minutes before the break, but Chapman was called upon six minutes after the restart to keep out Justin Donawa's flick.
Boot had to dive full-length to repel defender Andrew Boyce's header and he got his reward three minutes from time when Sbarra put the home side ahead, with Kelly's delightful finish in added time representing the icing on the cake.
Line-ups
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 14Kelly
- 7Sbarra
- 6Gudger
- 8Maycock
- 15Roberts
- 17Donawa
- 18Whelan
- 27Beck
Substitutes
- 22Jones
- 24Wood
- 28Howell
- 31Brogan
- 32Mills
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Ogle
- 6Boyce
- 25Leake
- 20WilsonSubstituted forElliottat 69'minutes
- 19ButterfieldSubstituted forWhitehouseat 78'minutes
- 22Shrimpton
- 29Smith
- 30Pugh
- 32ShieldsSubstituted forFeeneyat 66'minutes
- 49Bennett
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 5Elliott
- 7Feeney
- 15Taft
- 23Daniel
- Referee:
- Dean Watson
- Attendance:
- 1,421
