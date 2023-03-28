Woking v Barnet

Goal! Woking 0, Barnet 1. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2Lofthouse
- 3Casey
- 14Browne
- 10Amond
- 5McNerney
- 12Moss
- 17Kellerman
- 21Wakefield
- 24Ince
- 29Sass-Davies
Substitutes
- 4Cuthbert
- 15O'Connell
- 16Nwabuokei
- 20Dackers
- 22Jaaskelainen
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 2Fernandez
- 4Collinge
- 11Kanu
- 8Gorman
- 6Okimo
- 9Kabamba
- 14Pritchard
- 21Wynter
- 32Cropper
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 10Powell
- 20Moyo
- 24Revan
- 25Senior
- 28Woods
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Live Text
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.