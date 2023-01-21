Close menu
National League
BromleyBromley15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: Hayes Lane, England

Bromley v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 2Reynolds
  • 4Bingham
  • 18Whitely
  • 11Dennis
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 19Forster
  • 21Vennings
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 6Sowunmi
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 20Arthurs
  • 32Krauhaus

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 5Cordner
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 15Anderson
  • 9Effiong
  • 16Jordan
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 20Klass
  • 22Mnoga
  • 23Glover

Substitutes

  • 2Davies
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 11Panayiotou
  • 18Abimbola
  • 27Willard
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Match report to follow.

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County27188169254462
2Wrexham25185264214359
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield23154449272249
5Barnet2412574441341
6Southend25108733211238
7Dag & Red2411583938138
8Bromley2510783732537
9Wealdstone2510783236-437
10Altrincham269984047-736
11Eastleigh26105113233-135
12Boreham Wood248972825333
13Solihull Moors2596103736133
14York2688103230232
15Halifax2595112432-832
16Dorking2786134464-2030
17Aldershot2692153445-1129
18Maidenhead United2785142940-1129
19Yeovil2551282126-527
20Oldham2466123040-1024
21Gateshead25410113141-1022
22Torquay2657142949-2022
23Maidstone United2756163159-2821
24Scunthorpe2747163255-2319
