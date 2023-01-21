Maidstone United v Wrexham

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00WrexhamWrexham
Line-ups
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 30Mersin
- 3Galvin
- 4Ellul
- 15Booty
- 8Corne
- 5Fowler
- 10Barham
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 21Deacon
- 22Bone
- 32Lawson
Substitutes
- 7Alabi
- 14Odusanya
- 17Pattison
- 24Jobe
- 31Barden
Wrexham
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Howard
- 14Forde
- 5Hayden
- 8Young
- 6Tunnicliffe
- 4Tozer
- 3McFadzean
- 22O'Connor
- 38Lee
- 10Mullin
- 18Dalby
Substitutes
- 1Lainton
- 9Palmer
- 11McAlinden
- 30Jones
- 32Cleworth
- Referee:
- Aji Ajibola
Match report to follow.