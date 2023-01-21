Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Borna Barisic scored his first-ever goal for Rangers from open play

Holders Rangers beat St Johnstone to progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup thanks to left-back Borna Barisic's first goal in nearly two years.

St Johnstone went toe-to-toe with the side sitting second in the Premiership as only 400 home fans turned up because of a protest against the club.

But Barisic pounced to superbly thump home after a Fashion Sakala shot came off a post just before the break.

James Tavernier swept a Theo Bair effort off the line to secure the win.

It means St Johnstone have now exited at this stage twice in a row since lifting the trophy.

Having overcome their own first hurdle in defence of the cup, Rangers have gone 11 games without defeat, winning five in a row away from home.

St Johnstone ended Rangers' 14-match unbeaten run in Perth on the Glasgow side's last Premiership visit in November, but they had not won at home in four games since, losing the latest three.

Indeed, it would have felt like an away game considering Rangers fans filled three quarters of McDiarmid Park thanks to that protest by the home support against their own club's allocation and pricing of tickets.

Yet manager Callum Davidson's decision to change nearly half his team looked to be working in a start that must have impressed those who deemed to turn up.

Rangers, though, should have gone ahead when a fine Ryan Kent cross found Sakala only for the in-form forward to volley wide from just 10 yards after 16 minutes.

Barisic came close with a curling free-kick, but shortly after St Johnstone lost defender James Brown to a cut eye, the Croatia full-back thumped in his first-ever goal from open play for Rangers.

Normally a set-piece specialist, he pounced after a Sakala shot came off the far post and sent a first-time drive into the far top corner - his first goal for either club and country since February 2021.

Rangers had conceded first in 10 of their previous 15 games, including twice already this week, but any relief they felt was not reflected in their performance as they struggled to dominate their hosts on an awkward, bobbly surface.

In fairness, home goalkeeper Remi Matthews superbly denied both Connor Goldson and Scott Wright before Andy Considine cleared off the line.

However, the visitors also survived a nervous moment when captain Tavernier cleared that Bair effort before Allan McGregor, restored to Rangers' goal, saved from former Ibrox striker Nicky Clark as St Johnstone applied late pressure.

Player of the match - Fashion Sakala (Rangers)

Fashion Sakala went close to scoring, his shot against a post led to the goal and was the spark Rangers needed in attack

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We did everything we could to try to win the game. I can't fault the lads for effort.

"We conceded at a very bad time. It just wasn't enough today but I'm happy with how we went about our business. In the second half we stayed in there. I would take that desire for the rest of the season. I hope the supporters appreciated the effort we put in today."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Mission accomplished, third game in six days. The boys' mentality has been fantastic. Apart from one hairy moment at the end we kept St Johnstone off us. I am absolutely delighted.

"Our fans have been fantastic. They have packed out every stadium we've been to this week, straight after Christmas, in January. That's not easy. We wanted to reward them tonight and I think we have done.

"The clean sheets are important. That was what the foundation was built on three or four years ago."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Johnstone Formation 4-4-2 1 Matthews 2 Brown 6 Gordon 4 Considine 19 Montgomery 14 Wright 18 MacPherson 34 Phillips 26 McLennan 22 Hallberg 7 May 1 Matthews

2 Brown Substituted for Carey at 44' minutes

6 Gordon

4 Considine

19 Montgomery

14 Wright

18 MacPherson Substituted for Wotherspoon at 84' minutes

34 Phillips Booked at 83mins

26 McLennan Substituted for Murphy at 84' minutes

22 Hallberg Substituted for Clark at 67' minutes

7 May Substituted for Bair at 67' minutes Substitutes 3 Gallacher

5 Mitchell

10 Wotherspoon

12 Parish

17 Bair

21 Crawford

23 Carey

29 Murphy

37 Clark Rangers Formation 4-2-3-1 1 McGregor 2 Tavernier 6 Goldson 26 Davies 31 Barisic 8 Jack 4 Lundstram 30 Sakala 71 Tillman 14 Kent 20 Morelos 1 McGregor

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson Booked at 90mins

26 Davies

31 Barisic

8 Jack Substituted for Arfield at 90+3' minutes

4 Lundstram

30 Sakala Substituted for Wright at 67' minutes

71 Tillman Booked at 33mins Substituted for Kamara at 67' minutes

14 Kent Substituted for Lowry at 83' minutes

20 Morelos Substituted for Colak at 90+3' minutes Substitutes 9 Colak

18 Kamara

19 Sands

23 Wright

33 McLaughlin

37 Arfield

38 King

44 Devine

51 Lowry Referee: Alan Muir Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1. Full Time Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1. Post update Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Ryan Jack. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos. Booking Connor Goldson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone). Post update Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Post update Foul by Alex Lowry (Rangers). Post update David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Cameron MacPherson. Substitution Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie Murphy replaces Connor McLennan. Substitution Substitution, Rangers. Alex Lowry replaces Ryan Kent. Booking Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone). Post update Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward