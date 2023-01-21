Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0RangersRangers1

St Johnstone 0-1 Rangers: Borna Barisic's first goal in two years secures holders' progress

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic celebrates
Borna Barisic scored his first-ever goal for Rangers from open play

Holders Rangers beat St Johnstone to progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup thanks to left-back Borna Barisic's first goal in nearly two years.

St Johnstone went toe-to-toe with the side sitting second in the Premiership as only 400 home fans turned up because of a protest against the club.

But Barisic pounced to superbly thump home after a Fashion Sakala shot came off a post just before the break.

James Tavernier swept a Theo Bair effort off the line to secure the win.

It means St Johnstone have now exited at this stage twice in a row since lifting the trophy.

Having overcome their own first hurdle in defence of the cup, Rangers have gone 11 games without defeat, winning five in a row away from home.

St Johnstone ended Rangers' 14-match unbeaten run in Perth on the Glasgow side's last Premiership visit in November, but they had not won at home in four games since, losing the latest three.

Indeed, it would have felt like an away game considering Rangers fans filled three quarters of McDiarmid Park thanks to that protest by the home support against their own club's allocation and pricing of tickets.

Yet manager Callum Davidson's decision to change nearly half his team looked to be working in a start that must have impressed those who deemed to turn up.

Rangers, though, should have gone ahead when a fine Ryan Kent cross found Sakala only for the in-form forward to volley wide from just 10 yards after 16 minutes.

Barisic came close with a curling free-kick, but shortly after St Johnstone lost defender James Brown to a cut eye, the Croatia full-back thumped in his first-ever goal from open play for Rangers.

Normally a set-piece specialist, he pounced after a Sakala shot came off the far post and sent a first-time drive into the far top corner - his first goal for either club and country since February 2021.

Rangers had conceded first in 10 of their previous 15 games, including twice already this week, but any relief they felt was not reflected in their performance as they struggled to dominate their hosts on an awkward, bobbly surface.

In fairness, home goalkeeper Remi Matthews superbly denied both Connor Goldson and Scott Wright before Andy Considine cleared off the line.

However, the visitors also survived a nervous moment when captain Tavernier cleared that Bair effort before Allan McGregor, restored to Rangers' goal, saved from former Ibrox striker Nicky Clark as St Johnstone applied late pressure.

Player of the match - Fashion Sakala (Rangers)

Rangers' Fashion Sakala comes close to securing
Fashion Sakala went close to scoring, his shot against a post led to the goal and was the spark Rangers needed in attack

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We did everything we could to try to win the game. I can't fault the lads for effort.

"We conceded at a very bad time. It just wasn't enough today but I'm happy with how we went about our business. In the second half we stayed in there. I would take that desire for the rest of the season. I hope the supporters appreciated the effort we put in today."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "Mission accomplished, third game in six days. The boys' mentality has been fantastic. Apart from one hairy moment at the end we kept St Johnstone off us. I am absolutely delighted.

"Our fans have been fantastic. They have packed out every stadium we've been to this week, straight after Christmas, in January. That's not easy. We wanted to reward them tonight and I think we have done.

"The clean sheets are important. That was what the foundation was built on three or four years ago."

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 2BrownSubstituted forCareyat 44'minutes
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPhersonSubstituted forWotherspoonat 84'minutes
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 83mins
  • 26McLennanSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forClarkat 67'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forBairat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 5Mitchell
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 12Parish
  • 17Bair
  • 21Crawford
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy
  • 37Clark

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6GoldsonBooked at 90mins
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 8JackSubstituted forArfieldat 90+3'minutes
  • 4Lundstram
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forWrightat 67'minutes
  • 71TillmanBooked at 33minsSubstituted forKamaraat 67'minutes
  • 14KentSubstituted forLowryat 83'minutes
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forColakat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Colak
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 51Lowry
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home3
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Andrew Considine.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Arfield replaces Ryan Jack.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  6. Booking

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Connor Goldson (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Theo Bair (St. Johnstone).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Alex Lowry (Rangers).

  11. Post update

    David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon replaces Cameron MacPherson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Jamie Murphy replaces Connor McLennan.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Alex Lowry replaces Ryan Kent.

  16. Booking

    Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Phillips (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. John Lundstram (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Player of the match

LowryAlex Lowry

with an average of 6.84

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.55

  2. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.26

  4. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.23

  5. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.21

  6. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    5.18

  7. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.16

  8. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    4.98

  9. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    4.93

  10. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    4.91

  11. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    4.86

  12. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    4.49

  13. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    4.15

  14. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.15

  15. Squad number10Player nameWotherspoon
    Average rating

    4.09

  16. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    3.86

Rangers

  1. Squad number51Player nameLowry
    Average rating

    6.84

  2. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.73

  3. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.52

  4. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.48

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    6.37

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.32

  10. Squad number8Player nameJack
    Average rating

    6.17

  11. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.15

  12. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    6.10

  13. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.85

  14. Squad number37Player nameArfield
    Average rating

    5.85

  15. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.84

  16. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.52

