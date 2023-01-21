Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir1LivingstonLivingston3

Stenhousemuir 1-3 Livingston: Three goals in seven minutes secure progress after early fright

By Clive LindsayBBC Sport Scotland

Livingston's Steven Bradley scores
Steven Bradley scored his first goals since joining Livingston from Hibernian

Livingston scored three times in seven minutes to come from behind against League 2 hosts Stenhousemuir and avoid a Scottish Cup fourth-round exit.

Centre-half Nicky Jamieson rose to head Stenhousemuir ahead against the run of play from a first-half corner.

But Scott Pittman fired the Premiership side level just after the break.

Fellow midfielder Steven Bradley sent a thunderous free-kick past goalkeeper Jay Cantley before running through to slot his second.

A third straight away win means Livingston retained their record of never having lost at Ochilview since their previous incarnation, Meadowbank Thistle, lost there in 1995.

Jason Holt and Scott Pittman had started instead of fellow midfielder Stephane Omeonga and defender Sean Kelly as Livingston manager David Martindale adopted an attacking formation against hosts who sit seventh in the fourth tier.

Gary Naysmith's side had only won twice in their previous eight outings - and twice in eight at home - and were content to sit back and try to hit the top-flight visitors on the break.

The strategy appeared to be working when they went ahead with their first foray forward after 26 minutes, Jamieson rising at the front post to meet a Matty Yates corner.

It had home fans dreaming of their giant-killing acts of 1995, when they beat top-flight St Johnstone and Aberdeen to reach the quarter-finals.

Cantley had replaced Curtis Lyle in goal for the hosts despite the latter's loan from Kilmarnock being renewed and the 20-year-old was rarely troubled - until whatever Martindale told his players at the break turned the game.

The young goalkeeper was beaten by Pittman's low drive from the edge of the penalty box before a quickfire double from Bradley - his first since his recent switch from Hibernian.

The midfielder sent a stunning 18-yard free-kick flashing past Cantley before firing low into the corner shortly after.

Player of the match - Steven Bradley (Livingston)

Livingston's Steven Bradley celebrates
In what was a workmanlike Livingston performance, Steven Bradley stood out with two clinical finishes

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-4-2

  • 20Cantley
  • 15Corbett
  • 4HigginsSubstituted forForbesat 71'minutes
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3YeatsSubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
  • 11Brown
  • 8Miller
  • 6WedderburnBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSpeirsat 71'minutes
  • 16O'ReillySubstituted forCrightonat 71'minutes
  • 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 71'minutes
  • 10YatesBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 1Smith
  • 2Walker
  • 5Crighton
  • 7Forbes
  • 12Speirs
  • 17Anderson
  • 19Sewell

Livingston

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5FitzwaterSubstituted forObileyeat 82'minutes
  • 15Boyes
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forLongridgeat 82'minutes
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forBahamboulaat 65'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 16Bradley
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forGuthrieat 73'minutes
  • 17Kelly

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 6Obileye
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 11Montaño
  • 23De Lucas
  • 24Kelly
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
  • 33Oméonga
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home1
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away14
Fouls
Home11
Away6

