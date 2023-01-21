Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Livingston 3.
Livingston scored three times in seven minutes to come from behind against League 2 hosts Stenhousemuir and avoid a Scottish Cup fourth-round exit.
Centre-half Nicky Jamieson rose to head Stenhousemuir ahead against the run of play from a first-half corner.
But Scott Pittman fired the Premiership side level just after the break.
Fellow midfielder Steven Bradley sent a thunderous free-kick past goalkeeper Jay Cantley before running through to slot his second.
A third straight away win means Livingston retained their record of never having lost at Ochilview since their previous incarnation, Meadowbank Thistle, lost there in 1995.
Jason Holt and Scott Pittman had started instead of fellow midfielder Stephane Omeonga and defender Sean Kelly as Livingston manager David Martindale adopted an attacking formation against hosts who sit seventh in the fourth tier.
Gary Naysmith's side had only won twice in their previous eight outings - and twice in eight at home - and were content to sit back and try to hit the top-flight visitors on the break.
The strategy appeared to be working when they went ahead with their first foray forward after 26 minutes, Jamieson rising at the front post to meet a Matty Yates corner.
It had home fans dreaming of their giant-killing acts of 1995, when they beat top-flight St Johnstone and Aberdeen to reach the quarter-finals.
Cantley had replaced Curtis Lyle in goal for the hosts despite the latter's loan from Kilmarnock being renewed and the 20-year-old was rarely troubled - until whatever Martindale told his players at the break turned the game.
The young goalkeeper was beaten by Pittman's low drive from the edge of the penalty box before a quickfire double from Bradley - his first since his recent switch from Hibernian.
The midfielder sent a stunning 18-yard free-kick flashing past Cantley before firing low into the corner shortly after.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Cantley
- 15Corbett
- 4HigginsSubstituted forForbesat 71'minutes
- 25Jamieson
- 3YeatsSubstituted forWalkerat 87'minutes
- 11Brown
- 8Miller
- 6WedderburnBooked at 58minsSubstituted forSpeirsat 71'minutes
- 16O'ReillySubstituted forCrightonat 71'minutes
- 9OrrSubstituted forSewellat 71'minutes
- 10YatesBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 1Smith
- 2Walker
- 5Crighton
- 7Forbes
- 12Speirs
- 17Anderson
- 19Sewell
Livingston
Formation 4-3-3
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5FitzwaterSubstituted forObileyeat 82'minutes
- 15Boyes
- 29PenriceSubstituted forLongridgeat 82'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forBahamboulaat 65'minutes
- 18Holt
- 8Pittman
- 16Bradley
- 9AndersonSubstituted forGuthrieat 73'minutes
- 17Kelly
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 6Obileye
- 7Bahamboula
- 11Montaño
- 23De Lucas
- 24Kelly
- 28Guthrie
- 32Hamilton
- 33Oméonga
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Livingston 3.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston).
Kian Speirs (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Bradley (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Brown.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Corbett.
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Scott Walker replaces Callum Yeats.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Yeats.
Attempt blocked. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution, Livingston. Ayo Obileye replaces Jack Fitzwater.
Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces James Penrice.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Corbett.
Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by James Penrice (Livingston).
Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
