Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Steven Bradley scored his first goals since joining Livingston from Hibernian

Livingston scored three times in seven minutes to come from behind against League 2 hosts Stenhousemuir and avoid a Scottish Cup fourth-round exit.

Centre-half Nicky Jamieson rose to head Stenhousemuir ahead against the run of play from a first-half corner.

But Scott Pittman fired the Premiership side level just after the break.

Fellow midfielder Steven Bradley sent a thunderous free-kick past goalkeeper Jay Cantley before running through to slot his second.

A third straight away win means Livingston retained their record of never having lost at Ochilview since their previous incarnation, Meadowbank Thistle, lost there in 1995.

Jason Holt and Scott Pittman had started instead of fellow midfielder Stephane Omeonga and defender Sean Kelly as Livingston manager David Martindale adopted an attacking formation against hosts who sit seventh in the fourth tier.

Gary Naysmith's side had only won twice in their previous eight outings - and twice in eight at home - and were content to sit back and try to hit the top-flight visitors on the break.

The strategy appeared to be working when they went ahead with their first foray forward after 26 minutes, Jamieson rising at the front post to meet a Matty Yates corner.

It had home fans dreaming of their giant-killing acts of 1995, when they beat top-flight St Johnstone and Aberdeen to reach the quarter-finals.

Cantley had replaced Curtis Lyle in goal for the hosts despite the latter's loan from Kilmarnock being renewed and the 20-year-old was rarely troubled - until whatever Martindale told his players at the break turned the game.

The young goalkeeper was beaten by Pittman's low drive from the edge of the penalty box before a quickfire double from Bradley - his first since his recent switch from Hibernian.

The midfielder sent a stunning 18-yard free-kick flashing past Cantley before firing low into the corner shortly after.

Player of the match - Steven Bradley (Livingston)

In what was a workmanlike Livingston performance, Steven Bradley stood out with two clinical finishes

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Stenhousemuir Formation 4-4-2 20 Cantley 15 Corbett 4 Higgins 25 Jamieson 3 Yeats 11 Brown 8 Miller 6 Wedderburn 16 O'Reilly 9 Orr 10 Yates 20 Cantley

15 Corbett

4 Higgins Substituted for Forbes at 71' minutes

25 Jamieson

3 Yeats Substituted for Walker at 87' minutes

11 Brown

8 Miller

6 Wedderburn Booked at 58mins Substituted for Speirs at 71' minutes

16 O'Reilly Substituted for Crighton at 71' minutes

9 Orr Substituted for Sewell at 71' minutes

10 Yates Booked at 44mins Substitutes 1 Smith

2 Walker

5 Crighton

7 Forbes

12 Speirs

17 Anderson

19 Sewell Livingston Formation 4-3-3 1 George 2 Devlin 5 Fitzwater 15 Boyes 29 Penrice 22 Shinnie 18 Holt 8 Pittman 16 Bradley 9 Anderson 17 Kelly 1 George

2 Devlin

5 Fitzwater Substituted for Obileye at 82' minutes

15 Boyes

29 Penrice Substituted for Longridge at 82' minutes

22 Shinnie Substituted for Bahamboula at 65' minutes

18 Holt

8 Pittman

16 Bradley

9 Anderson Substituted for Guthrie at 73' minutes

17 Kelly Substitutes 3 Longridge

6 Obileye

7 Bahamboula

11 Montaño

23 De Lucas

24 Kelly

28 Guthrie

32 Hamilton

33 Oméonga Referee: Euan Anderson Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Livingston 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 1, Livingston 3. Post update Attempt missed. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Post update Foul by Dylan Bahamboula (Livingston). Post update Kian Speirs (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Steven Bradley (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir). Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Brown. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Sean Crighton. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Corbett. Substitution Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Scott Walker replaces Callum Yeats. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Callum Yeats. Post update Attempt blocked. Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Livingston. Ayo Obileye replaces Jack Fitzwater. Substitution Substitution, Livingston. Jackson Longridge replaces James Penrice. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Adam Corbett. Post update Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir). Post update Foul by James Penrice (Livingston). Post update Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward