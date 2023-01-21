Match ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.
Motherwell eased by a spirited Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round to alleviate mounting pressure from an eight-game winless run in the Premiership.
Mikael Mandron marked his first start with a tap in midway in the first half before adding a second at the death.
Arbroath competed well throughout but lacked a real cutting edge.
The result was Motherwell's first win and clean sheet since 29 October against 10-man Dundee United.
More than 1000 Motherwell fans travelled north to pack out the Gayfield away terraces, desperate for that precious win. Not just to prolong their Scottish Cup dream, but to rouse confidence and belief in a side which has slumped to three points off bottom.
Arbroath made it difficult on a craterous surface, with the hosts unlucky to be behind at the break on the balance of play. However, in the key moments, the quality in Hammell's ranks made the difference.
Mandron and McKinstry linked well in the opening half. First the latter turned the ball into the net only for it to be ruled out after Mandron bodied Cammy Gill, but the opener came soon enough.
Blair Spittal's threaded ball splintered the Arbroath defence for McKinstry. He unselfishly provided a deft lay-off for Mandron, who joined eight days ago, to roll the ball into a gaping net.
Spittal and McKinstry would both be thwarted by Gill either side of the break, while Dean Cornelius thrashed the ball over late on, but Mandron's goal would prove enough.
Arbroath, who have scored 20 times in 22 Championship games, predictably lacked a real threat in front of goal to reward their endeavour. Sean Adarkwa sent a swerving shot wide in the first half, while the hosts did little to trouble Liam Kelly after the break.
And with only seconds remaining, Mandron steered in his second from a low Sean Goss cross to cap off a professional performance from the visitors.
Player of the match - Stuart McKinstry
Line-ups
Arbroath
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Gill
- 12Stewart
- 4LittleSubstituted forGoldat 13'minutes
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 20Bitsindou
- 25BaldéBooked at 63mins
- 8McKenna
- 19DowSubstituted forHilsonat 70'minutes
- 18Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forLinnat 61'minutes
- 24Adarkwa
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Gold
- 9Hilson
- 11Linn
- 22Hoti
- 23Allan
- 50Douglas
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 22Johnston
- 20Blaney
- 4Lamie
- 16McGinn
- 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 74'minutes
- 8SlatteryBooked at 51mins
- 27GossBooked at 66mins
- 12CrankshawSubstituted forvan Veenat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 21Mandron
- 17McKinstrySubstituted forShieldsat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 6Maguire
- 9van Veen
- 13Oxborough
- 15Johansen
- 18Cornelius
- 26Tierney
- 29Shields
- 38Miller
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 4,145
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.
Goal!
Goal! Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Goss.
Booking
Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).
Post update
Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Stuart McKinstry.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Bitsindou.
Post update
Hand ball by Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath).
Player of the match
McKinstryStuart McKinstry
Arbroath
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameO'BrienAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number11Player nameLinnAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number24Player nameAdarkwaAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number8Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number18Player nameBen El-MhanniAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number9Player nameHilsonAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number3Player nameHamiltonAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number21Player nameGillAverage rating
6.96
- Squad number25Player nameBaldéAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number20Player nameBitsindouAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number7Player nameGoldAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number19Player nameDowAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number4Player nameLittleAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number12Player nameStewartAverage rating
6.26
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
7.75
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number21Player nameMandronAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number12Player nameCrankshawAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.55
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
5.25