Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
ArbroathArbroath0MotherwellMotherwell2

Arbroath 0-2 Motherwell: Mandron's first goal sparks struggling Fir Park side

By Scott MullenBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Mikael Mandron
Mikael Mandron, third from right, steers the ball into the net in injury time to put the result beyond doubt

Motherwell eased by a spirited Arbroath in the Scottish Cup fourth round to alleviate mounting pressure from an eight-game winless run in the Premiership.

Mikael Mandron marked his first start with a tap in midway in the first half before adding a second at the death.

Arbroath competed well throughout but lacked a real cutting edge.

The result was Motherwell's first win and clean sheet since 29 October against 10-man Dundee United.

More than 1000 Motherwell fans travelled north to pack out the Gayfield away terraces, desperate for that precious win. Not just to prolong their Scottish Cup dream, but to rouse confidence and belief in a side which has slumped to three points off bottom.

Arbroath made it difficult on a craterous surface, with the hosts unlucky to be behind at the break on the balance of play. However, in the key moments, the quality in Hammell's ranks made the difference.

Mandron and McKinstry linked well in the opening half. First the latter turned the ball into the net only for it to be ruled out after Mandron bodied Cammy Gill, but the opener came soon enough.

Blair Spittal's threaded ball splintered the Arbroath defence for McKinstry. He unselfishly provided a deft lay-off for Mandron, who joined eight days ago, to roll the ball into a gaping net.

Spittal and McKinstry would both be thwarted by Gill either side of the break, while Dean Cornelius thrashed the ball over late on, but Mandron's goal would prove enough.

Arbroath, who have scored 20 times in 22 Championship games, predictably lacked a real threat in front of goal to reward their endeavour. Sean Adarkwa sent a swerving shot wide in the first half, while the hosts did little to trouble Liam Kelly after the break.

And with only seconds remaining, Mandron steered in his second from a low Sean Goss cross to cap off a professional performance from the visitors.

Player of the match - Stuart McKinstry

Stuart McKinstry
Stuart McKinstry's star has burned brightly during a gloomy start to 2023 for Motherwell. On the east coast of Scotland, he was again a beacon of hope in beaming yellow. Had the ball in the net only to be disallowed, the on-loan Leeds United man selflessly put the ball on a plate for Mikael Mandron to score

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Gill
  • 12Stewart
  • 4LittleSubstituted forGoldat 13'minutes
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 25BaldéBooked at 63mins
  • 8McKenna
  • 19DowSubstituted forHilsonat 70'minutes
  • 18Ben El-MhanniSubstituted forLinnat 61'minutes
  • 24Adarkwa

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 9Hilson
  • 11Linn
  • 22Hoti
  • 23Allan
  • 50Douglas

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 22Johnston
  • 20Blaney
  • 4Lamie
  • 16McGinn
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forCorneliusat 74'minutes
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 51mins
  • 27GossBooked at 66mins
  • 12CrankshawSubstituted forvan Veenat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21Mandron
  • 17McKinstrySubstituted forShieldsat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 6Maguire
  • 9van Veen
  • 13Oxborough
  • 15Johansen
  • 18Cornelius
  • 26Tierney
  • 29Shields
  • 38Miller
Referee:
William Collum
Attendance:
4,145

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Arbroath 0, Motherwell 2. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Goss.

  4. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Bitsindou (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Sean Goss.

  8. Booking

    Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kevin van Veen (Motherwell).

  10. Post update

    Scott Stewart (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Motherwell. Connor Shields replaces Stuart McKinstry.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Cornelius (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Sean Goss (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dale Hilson (Arbroath).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikael Mandron (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Bitsindou.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Sean Jordan Adarkwa (Arbroath).

Top Stories