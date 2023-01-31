Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park earned a Scottish Cup win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle - but their last-16 place is in doubt after they fielded an ineligible player.

Euan Henderson joined on loan from Hearts after the tie was postponed on 21 January, but Scottish FA rules state that only those registered before the initial date are permitted to play.

It remains unclear what the punishment might be but it could render this victory, earned with goals by Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson, moot.

Queen's Park thought they had set up a tie at Livingston but it may be that the top-flight side will welcome Inverness Caledonian Thistle instead next weekend.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds: "Queen's Park had a lot of possession and a few chances. But we had really good chances - if we take the lead then it's a different game.

"We made two big errors and lost two bad goals and you are never going to win games if you make those type of errors."

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle: "Inverness are a very good team. I think that's three times we've been up now this season and there's not many teams leave unbeaten over the three games.

"Our level of performance was excellent tonight. We scored two very good goals. We thoroughly deserved to win and to move into the next round of the cup."