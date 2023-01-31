Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0Queen's ParkQueen's Park2

Scottish Cup: Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0-2 Queen's Park

By Brian McLauchlin & Eilidh DaviesBBC Scotland

Euan Henderson joined on loan from Hearts after the initial tie was postponed
Scottish Championship leaders Queen's Park earned a Scottish Cup win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle - but their last-16 place is in doubt after they fielded an ineligible player.

Euan Henderson joined on loan from Hearts after the tie was postponed on 21 January, but Scottish FA rules state that only those registered before the initial date are permitted to play.

It remains unclear what the punishment might be but it could render this victory, earned with goals by Dom Thomas and Scott Williamson, moot.

Queen's Park thought they had set up a tie at Livingston but it may be that the top-flight side will welcome Inverness Caledonian Thistle instead next weekend.

Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds: "Queen's Park had a lot of possession and a few chances. But we had really good chances - if we take the lead then it's a different game.

"We made two big errors and lost two bad goals and you are never going to win games if you make those type of errors."

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle: "Inverness are a very good team. I think that's three times we've been up now this season and there's not many teams leave unbeaten over the three games.

"Our level of performance was excellent tonight. We scored two very good goals. We thoroughly deserved to win and to move into the next round of the cup."

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 6Devine
  • 2DuffyBooked at 39mins
  • 23Delaney
  • 20Henderson
  • 4Welsh
  • 18AllardiceSubstituted forHydeat 65'minutes
  • 22ShawSubstituted forMackayat 65'minutes
  • 3HarperSubstituted forDoranat 45'minutes
  • 9Mckay

Substitutes

  • 10Doran
  • 16Hyde
  • 17Mackay
  • 21MacKay
  • 30Boyd
  • 34Strachan

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 12DavidsonSubstituted forBannonat 77'minutes
  • 66Eze
  • 5Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 7LongridgeBooked at 81minsSubstituted forBiggarat 89'minutes
  • 42BoatengBooked at 83mins
  • 11Thomas
  • 21Savoury
  • 10McPake
  • 9HendersonSubstituted forWilliamsonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kilday
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Healy
  • 25Bannon
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
869

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inverness CT 0, Queen's Park 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Queen's Park 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Hyde (Inverness CT).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Calum Biggar replaces Louis Longridge.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Robson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Joshua McPake (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Inverness CT 0, Queen's Park 2. Scott Williamson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  14. Post update

    Calum Ferrie (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Booking

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Jay Henderson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  19. Booking

    Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories