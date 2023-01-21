Match ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Ross County 0(3).
Championship strugglers Hamilton Academical took a Scottish Cup scalp by beating top-flight Ross County on penalties after a goalless draw.
Top scorer Andy Ryan's spot-kick sealed a 5-3 win in the shoot-out.
County striker Jordan White - linked this week with a January move to St Johnstone - had his penalty saved by Ryan Fulton, which handed the advantage to the hosts.
It means John Rankin's side progress to Sunday's draw for the last 16.
Momentum is gradually building for Hamilton, who despite being bottom of the second tier, have now won their last three games in all competitions.
They narrowly missed the best chance of the match when substitute Dario Zanatta's header crashed off a post.
On loan Kilmarnock defender Dylan McGowan was also unlucky to see his cushioned volley go straight into the arms of Ross Laidlaw.
County had threatened on occasion in normal time, with Jordy Iwula working Fulton before Owura Edwards and Nohan Kenneh fired over.
White's glancing header was also close for the visitors, whose manager Malky Mackay said pre-match that the striker "is not going anywhere" because he still has 18 months on his contract.
Player of the match - Ryan Fulton
What they said
Hamilton manager John Rankin: "It was a long afternoon, one that we'll enjoy tonight. It was a difficult game. To keep a clean sheet against a Premiership team speaks volumes for what we're trying to do.
"It was a free hit for us. We were relaxed going up to the penalty spot. We're on a good run. That's three games we've won on the trot. I think that's the first time the club's done it since 2008. That's an achievement in itself."
Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's was a day when we end up having 40 crosses and 24 shots and we don't put the ball in the net. We had a lot of play in and around their box and a lot of chances.
"It's one of those days. I can't be too critical of their performance, they were excellent. We dominated from start to finish. To have the amount of shots and crosses that we did and not to have scored is an anomaly."
Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Fulton
- 12SparrowBooked at 28mins
- 25Owens
- 15McGowan
- 3ShielsBooked at 95mins
- 37McGinnSubstituted forEastonat 66'minutes
- 8Martin
- 11SmithSubstituted forZanattaat 88'minutes
- 23De Bolle
- 19Winter
- 17TiehiSubstituted forRyanat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ryan
- 10Zanatta
- 31Smith
- 41One
- 42Newbury
- 43Forsyth
- 45Black
- 46Morgan
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 2RandallBooked at 98mins
- 15Watson
- 5Baldwin
- 16Harmon
- 8CallachanBooked at 50minsSubstituted forCancolaat 75'minutes
- 42KennehSubstituted forLoturiat 45'minutes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forAkioat 75'minutes
- 10DhandaSubstituted forSamuelat 97'minutes
- 17OlaigbeSubstituted forSimsat 102'minutes
- 19Hiwula-MayifuilaSubstituted forWhiteat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 11Sims
- 14Loturi
- 18Akio
- 21Munro
- 22Tillson
- 25Samuel
- 26White
- 30Smith
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 783
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away10
- Corners
- Home9
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Hamilton Academical 0(5), Ross County 0(3).
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(5), Ross County 0(3). Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Ross County 0(3). William Akio (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(4), Ross County 0(2). Scott Martin (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(3), Ross County 0(2). David Cancola (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(3), Ross County 0(1). Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Ross County 0(1). Victor Loturi (Ross County) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(2), Ross County 0. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Jordan White (Ross County) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Hamilton Academical 0(1), Ross County 0. Dario Zanatta (Hamilton Academical) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Hamilton Academical 0, Ross County 0.
Post update
Second Half Extra Time ends, Hamilton Academical 0, Ross County 0.
Post update
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by David Cancola.
Post update
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Dylan McGowan.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Victor Loturi (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Keith Watson (Ross County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Dylan McGowan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Player of the match
RandallConnor Randall
Hamilton Academical
Avg
- Squad number12Player nameSparrowAverage rating
7.57
- Squad number1Player nameFultonAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number5Player nameEastonAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number17Player nameTiehiAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number25Player nameOwensAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameRyanAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number10Player nameZanattaAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number23Player nameDe BolleAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number15Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number3Player nameShielsAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number11Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number8Player nameMartinAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number19Player nameWinterAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number37Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
5.38
Ross County
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameRandallAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number10Player nameDhandaAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number16Player nameHarmonAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number42Player nameKennehAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number15Player nameWatsonAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number18Player nameAkioAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number14Player nameLoturiAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number25Player nameSamuelAverage rating
4.50