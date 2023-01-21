Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

By Kenny Crawford BBC Sport Scotland at New Douglas Park

Hamilton and Ross County could not be separated in 120 minutes

Championship strugglers Hamilton Academical took a Scottish Cup scalp by beating top-flight Ross County on penalties after a goalless draw.

Top scorer Andy Ryan's spot-kick sealed a 5-3 win in the shoot-out.

County striker Jordan White - linked this week with a January move to St Johnstone - had his penalty saved by Ryan Fulton, which handed the advantage to the hosts.

It means John Rankin's side progress to Sunday's draw for the last 16.

Momentum is gradually building for Hamilton, who despite being bottom of the second tier, have now won their last three games in all competitions.

They narrowly missed the best chance of the match when substitute Dario Zanatta's header crashed off a post.

On loan Kilmarnock defender Dylan McGowan was also unlucky to see his cushioned volley go straight into the arms of Ross Laidlaw.

County had threatened on occasion in normal time, with Jordy Iwula working Fulton before Owura Edwards and Nohan Kenneh fired over.

White's glancing header was also close for the visitors, whose manager Malky Mackay said pre-match that the striker "is not going anywhere" because he still has 18 months on his contract.

Player of the match - Ryan Fulton

The Accies goalkeeper had a fairly busy match and did well to deny a few County players during the initial 120 minutes, but his crucial penalty save when White stepped up for the first spot-kick was vital in giving the hosts a psychological advantage.

What they said

Hamilton manager John Rankin: "It was a long afternoon, one that we'll enjoy tonight. It was a difficult game. To keep a clean sheet against a Premiership team speaks volumes for what we're trying to do.

"It was a free hit for us. We were relaxed going up to the penalty spot. We're on a good run. That's three games we've won on the trot. I think that's the first time the club's done it since 2008. That's an achievement in itself."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "It's was a day when we end up having 40 crosses and 24 shots and we don't put the ball in the net. We had a lot of play in and around their box and a lot of chances.

"It's one of those days. I can't be too critical of their performance, they were excellent. We dominated from start to finish. To have the amount of shots and crosses that we did and not to have scored is an anomaly."

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Hamilton Formation 5-3-2 1 Fulton 12 Sparrow 25 Owens 15 McGowan 3 Shiels 37 McGinn 8 Martin 11 Smith 23 De Bolle 19 Winter 17 Tiehi 1 Fulton

12 Sparrow Booked at 28mins

25 Owens

15 McGowan

3 Shiels Booked at 95mins

37 McGinn Substituted for Easton at 66' minutes

8 Martin

11 Smith Substituted for Zanatta at 88' minutes

23 De Bolle

19 Winter

17 Tiehi Substituted for Ryan at 77' minutes Substitutes 5 Easton

9 Ryan

10 Zanatta

31 Smith

41 One

42 Newbury

43 Forsyth

45 Black

46 Morgan Ross County Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Laidlaw 2 Randall 15 Watson 5 Baldwin 16 Harmon 8 Callachan 42 Kenneh 7 Edwards 10 Dhanda 17 Olaigbe 19 Hiwula-Mayifuila 1 Laidlaw

2 Randall Booked at 98mins

15 Watson

5 Baldwin

16 Harmon

8 Callachan Booked at 50mins Substituted for Cancola at 75' minutes

42 Kenneh Substituted for Loturi at 45' minutes

7 Edwards Substituted for Akio at 75' minutes

10 Dhanda Substituted for Samuel at 97' minutes

17 Olaigbe Substituted for Sims at 102' minutes

19 Hiwula-Mayifuila Substituted for White at 60' minutes Substitutes 4 Cancola

11 Sims

14 Loturi

18 Akio

21 Munro

22 Tillson

25 Samuel

26 White

