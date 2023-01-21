Match ends, Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0.
Dundee United scored three stylish goals as they overcame fifth-tier University of Stirling in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
After a tight first half, Australia left-back Aziz Behich finished impressively for the Premiership side right on half-time.
And Jamie McGrath's stylish overhead kick and Glenn Middleton's lob sealed a place in Sunday's draw for the last-16.
The Lowland League visitors' chances were infrequent but they fought gamely.
Charlie Mulgrew's header was cleared off the line and further effort from Steven Fletcher suffered the same fate, before the striker was penalised for handball.
James Stokes caused a bit of commotion at the other end when he went down on the edge of the United box but neither he nor the referee were overly concerned with the challenge.
Rory MacLeod was inches away from a Dundee United opener with a well struck left-foot shot that just crept past.
And just as it looked like the visitors had made it to half-time unscathed, United struck. Fletcher nodded down a cross and Behich finished well on the turn with the ball flying beyond Ben Fry.
The goal settled United somewhat but there was still a lack of composure in the final third with MacLeod heading wide and McGrath also off target when put through on Fry.
Another Mulgrew header at a corner forced Fry into action. But the goalkeeper could do nothing as McGrath received the ball with his back to goal, flicked it up, and finished acrobatically.
Middleton was one of four substitutes introduced by United head coach Liam Fox and the winger lifted the ball over Fry following Mulgrew's long ball.
University of Stirling tired in the second half but, were this an academic exercise, they would get top marks for effort.
Player of the match - Steven Fletcher
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 2Smith
- 4Mulgrew
- 6Graham
- 22FreemanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forNiskanenat 73'minutes
- 14SibbaldSubstituted forHarkesat 82'minutes
- 19Levitt
- 16Behich
- 44MacleodSubstituted forMiddletonat 68'minutes
- 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 9FletcherSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 12Edwards
- 15Middleton
- 23Harkes
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 32Watt
University of Stirling
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fry
- 2GilmourBooked at 78mins
- 4LaveryBooked at 75mins
- 3Service
- 8StokesSubstituted forMonroat 87'minutes
- 6Heal
- 5BerrySubstituted forAslanogluat 80'minutes
- 7JarvisSubstituted forRussellat 72'minutes
- 11McGillSubstituted forMcAninchat 72'minutes
- 9McKinleySubstituted forRaeat 72'minutes
- 10Maciver-Redwood
Substitutes
- 12Bainbridge
- 14Monro
- 15Mirzasalimov
- 16McAninch
- 17Russell
- 18Rae
- 19Aslanoglu
- 20Woloszyn
- 21Gromov
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 4,993
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0.
Substitution
Substitution, University of Stirling. Archie Monro replaces James Stokes.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Ian Harkes replaces Craig Sibbald.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew.
Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, University of Stirling. Isa Aslanoglu replaces James Berry because of an injury.
Booking
Tomas Gilmour (University of Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Tomas Gilmour (University of Stirling).
Booking
Marcus Lavery (University of Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Lavery (University of Stirling).
Booking
Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Steven Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Kieran Freeman.
Substitution
Substitution, University of Stirling. Ciaran McAninch replaces Euan McGill.
Substitution
Substitution, University of Stirling. James Russell replaces Jason Jarvis.
