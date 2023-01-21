Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
Dundee UtdDundee United3University of StirlingUniversity of Stirling0

Dundee Utd 3-0 University of Stirling: Hosts ease into Scottish Cup last 16

By Andy CampbellBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Jamie McGrath scores
Jamie McGrath's overhead kick put Dundee United 2-0 up in the second half

Dundee United scored three stylish goals as they overcame fifth-tier University of Stirling in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

After a tight first half, Australia left-back Aziz Behich finished impressively for the Premiership side right on half-time.

And Jamie McGrath's stylish overhead kick and Glenn Middleton's lob sealed a place in Sunday's draw for the last-16.

The Lowland League visitors' chances were infrequent but they fought gamely.

Charlie Mulgrew's header was cleared off the line and further effort from Steven Fletcher suffered the same fate, before the striker was penalised for handball.

James Stokes caused a bit of commotion at the other end when he went down on the edge of the United box but neither he nor the referee were overly concerned with the challenge.

Rory MacLeod was inches away from a Dundee United opener with a well struck left-foot shot that just crept past.

And just as it looked like the visitors had made it to half-time unscathed, United struck. Fletcher nodded down a cross and Behich finished well on the turn with the ball flying beyond Ben Fry.

The goal settled United somewhat but there was still a lack of composure in the final third with MacLeod heading wide and McGrath also off target when put through on Fry.

Another Mulgrew header at a corner forced Fry into action. But the goalkeeper could do nothing as McGrath received the ball with his back to goal, flicked it up, and finished acrobatically.

Middleton was one of four substitutes introduced by United head coach Liam Fox and the winger lifted the ball over Fry following Mulgrew's long ball.

University of Stirling tired in the second half but, were this an academic exercise, they would get top marks for effort.

Player of the match - Steven Fletcher

Tomas Gilmour and Steven Fletcher
With the game at times frustrating for the hosts, they needed an experienced head like Fletcher in attack

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Birighitti
  • 2Smith
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 6Graham
  • 22FreemanBooked at 35minsSubstituted forNiskanenat 73'minutes
  • 14SibbaldSubstituted forHarkesat 82'minutes
  • 19Levitt
  • 16Behich
  • 44MacleodSubstituted forMiddletonat 68'minutes
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 68'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 7Niskanen
  • 8Pawlett
  • 12Edwards
  • 15Middleton
  • 23Harkes
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 32Watt

University of Stirling

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fry
  • 2GilmourBooked at 78mins
  • 4LaveryBooked at 75mins
  • 3Service
  • 8StokesSubstituted forMonroat 87'minutes
  • 6Heal
  • 5BerrySubstituted forAslanogluat 80'minutes
  • 7JarvisSubstituted forRussellat 72'minutes
  • 11McGillSubstituted forMcAninchat 72'minutes
  • 9McKinleySubstituted forRaeat 72'minutes
  • 10Maciver-Redwood

Substitutes

  • 12Bainbridge
  • 14Monro
  • 15Mirzasalimov
  • 16McAninch
  • 17Russell
  • 18Rae
  • 19Aslanoglu
  • 20Woloszyn
  • 21Gromov
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
4,993

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamUniversity of Stirling
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home14
Away2
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, University of Stirling. Archie Monro replaces James Stokes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Harkes (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ian Harkes replaces Craig Sibbald.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 3, University of Stirling 0. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Glenn Middleton (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, University of Stirling. Isa Aslanoglu replaces James Berry because of an injury.

  10. Booking

    Tomas Gilmour (University of Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tomas Gilmour (University of Stirling).

  13. Booking

    Marcus Lavery (University of Stirling) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Lavery (University of Stirling).

  16. Booking

    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Steven Fletcher.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Kieran Freeman.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, University of Stirling. Ciaran McAninch replaces Euan McGill.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, University of Stirling. James Russell replaces Jason Jarvis.

Player of the match

JarvisJason Jarvis

with an average of 8.81

Dundee United

  1. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    6.29

  2. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    5.68

  3. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    5.37

  4. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    5.30

  5. Squad number15Player nameMiddleton
    Average rating

    5.28

  6. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    5.26

  7. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    5.17

  8. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    5.14

  9. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    5.04

  10. Squad number22Player nameFreeman
    Average rating

    5.03

  11. Squad number7Player nameNiskanen
    Average rating

    4.98

  12. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    4.98

  13. Squad number8Player namePawlett
    Average rating

    4.66

  14. Squad number6Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    4.60

  15. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    4.46

  16. Squad number23Player nameHarkes
    Average rating

    4.44

University of Stirling

  1. Squad number7Player nameJarvis
    Average rating

    8.81

  2. Squad number8Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    8.68

  3. Squad number3Player nameService
    Average rating

    8.66

  4. Squad number4Player nameLavery
    Average rating

    8.64

  5. Squad number10Player nameMaciver-Redwood
    Average rating

    8.53

  6. Squad number6Player nameHeal
    Average rating

    8.51

  7. Squad number9Player nameMcKinley
    Average rating

    8.50

  8. Squad number11Player nameMcGill
    Average rating

    8.47

  9. Squad number5Player nameBerry
    Average rating

    8.42

  10. Squad number2Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    8.40

  11. Squad number1Player nameFry
    Average rating

    8.32

  12. Squad number14Player nameMonro
    Average rating

    7.89

  13. Squad number16Player nameMcAninch
    Average rating

    7.87

  14. Squad number18Player nameRae
    Average rating

    7.60

  15. Squad number17Player nameRussell
    Average rating

    7.55

  16. Squad number19Player nameAslanoglu
    Average rating

    7.38

Top Stories