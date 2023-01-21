Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Jamie McGrath's overhead kick put Dundee United 2-0 up in the second half

Dundee United scored three stylish goals as they overcame fifth-tier University of Stirling in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

After a tight first half, Australia left-back Aziz Behich finished impressively for the Premiership side right on half-time.

And Jamie McGrath's stylish overhead kick and Glenn Middleton's lob sealed a place in Sunday's draw for the last-16.

The Lowland League visitors' chances were infrequent but they fought gamely.

Charlie Mulgrew's header was cleared off the line and further effort from Steven Fletcher suffered the same fate, before the striker was penalised for handball.

James Stokes caused a bit of commotion at the other end when he went down on the edge of the United box but neither he nor the referee were overly concerned with the challenge.

Rory MacLeod was inches away from a Dundee United opener with a well struck left-foot shot that just crept past.

And just as it looked like the visitors had made it to half-time unscathed, United struck. Fletcher nodded down a cross and Behich finished well on the turn with the ball flying beyond Ben Fry.

The goal settled United somewhat but there was still a lack of composure in the final third with MacLeod heading wide and McGrath also off target when put through on Fry.

Another Mulgrew header at a corner forced Fry into action. But the goalkeeper could do nothing as McGrath received the ball with his back to goal, flicked it up, and finished acrobatically.

Middleton was one of four substitutes introduced by United head coach Liam Fox and the winger lifted the ball over Fry following Mulgrew's long ball.

University of Stirling tired in the second half but, were this an academic exercise, they would get top marks for effort.

Player of the match - Steven Fletcher

With the game at times frustrating for the hosts, they needed an experienced head like Fletcher in attack

