Close menu
Scottish Cup - Fourth Round
KilmarnockKilmarnock1DumbartonDumbarton0

Kilmarnock 1-0 Dumbarton: Top-flight side strike in injury-time to beat League 2 leaders in Scottish Cup

By Keir MurrayBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Kilmarnock v Dumbarton
Jordan Jones scored the only goal of a tight tie

Jordan Jones' injury-time volley spared Kilmarnock's blushes and put them into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup at the expense of League 2 Dumbarton.

The leaders of the fourth tier had frustrated the hosts and had a David Wilson shot saved in the second half.

Dumbarton goalkeeper Brett Long pushed a Christian Doidge shot on to his post.

Daniel Armstrong impressed for Kilmarnock and it was his cross that was headed clear in the 91st minute, but only as far as Jones who scored.

After draining matches against Celtic and Rangers, Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes made six changes for this cup tie.

The hosts set the tone early on with Armstrong, Kerr McInroy and Fraser Murray seeing a lot of the ball in midfield and always looking to pick out Kyle Lafferty or Scott Robinson up front, the duo coming in for Doidge and Kyle Vassell.

Joe Wright volleyed an Armstrong cross over Long's crossbar early on and the pressure on Stevie Farrell's team continued as Liam Polworth sent in a dangerous cross and Armstrong worked a one-two and curled a shot wide from 22 yards.

Wright headed wide of the target as Kilmarnock probed for the opener but they were up against a defence guided by captain Gregor Buchanan, who applauded every blocking tackle and headed clearance with relish.

Seven minutes after the restart Dumbarton had their first attempt on goal when Wilson's low drive was parried by Hemming into the path of Wylde who knocked the ball over the bar from seven yards.

Jordan Jones came on for the injured Murray and picked up Polworth's free-kick and crossed for Taylor whose header was a foot over the bar.

Vassell, on for Lafferty, hit the crossbar with a looping header and the Dumbarton keeper saved well from Armstrong's drive moments later.

At the other end, Martin McNiff almost pulled off a shock when he drifted into the box and knocked Ryan Wallace's shot past a Kilmarnock post from eight yards.

That preceded Long's save from Doidge, but the goalkeeper was finally beaten by Jones in added time.

Player of the match - Daniel Armstrong

Daniel Armstrong
For all Dumbarton's determined defending, it would have been hard on Daniel Armstrong if he had finished on the losing side. The left-sided Kilmarnock midfielder played out on the right wing and was a constant threat to the visitors' defence with his running and trickery. It was his dangerous cross that led to the winner for his team

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 19Wright
  • 5TaylorSubstituted forAlebiosuat 72'minutes
  • 2Mayo
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forSandersat 90+4'minutes
  • 31Polworth
  • 4Power
  • 21McInroy
  • 15MurraySubstituted forJonesat 59'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forVassellat 45'minutes
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forDoidgeat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 10Jones
  • 14Sanders
  • 17Lyons
  • 20Walker
  • 23Vassell
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 26Doidge

Dumbarton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Long
  • 12Lynas
  • 5Buchanan
  • 6Carswell
  • 23McNiff
  • 22BlairBooked at 58mins
  • 7Orsi
  • 8Wilson
  • 9LoveSubstituted forGrayat 78'minutes
  • 3WyldeSubstituted forMacLeanat 78'minutes
  • 32WallaceSubstituted forMcLeanat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McGeever
  • 4Lynch
  • 11MacLean
  • 16McLean
  • 17Vata
  • 18Gray
  • 21Broun
Referee:
Nick Walsh
Attendance:
3,705

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dumbarton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dumbarton 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jack Sanders replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).

  5. Post update

    Finlay Gray (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Dumbarton 0. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Russell McLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by David Wilson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Russell McLean replaces Ryan Wallace.

  16. Post update

    Kerr McInroy (Kilmarnock) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

  17. Post update

    Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Orsi (Dumbarton).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock).

  20. Post update

    Gregor Buchanan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Player of the match

GrayFinlay Gray

with an average of 8.36

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number16Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    6.31

  3. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.26

  4. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.91

  5. Squad number23Player nameVassell
    Average rating

    5.78

  6. Squad number31Player namePolworth
    Average rating

    5.74

  7. Squad number15Player nameMurray
    Average rating

    5.70

  8. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    5.63

  9. Squad number21Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.57

  11. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    5.55

  12. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    5.40

  13. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.29

  14. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    5.22

  15. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.19

  16. Squad number14Player nameSanders
    Average rating

    4.00

Dumbarton

  1. Squad number18Player nameGray
    Average rating

    8.36

  2. Squad number7Player nameOrsi
    Average rating

    8.04

  3. Squad number6Player nameCarswell
    Average rating

    7.84

  4. Squad number9Player nameLove
    Average rating

    7.84

  5. Squad number32Player nameWallace
    Average rating

    7.75

  6. Squad number3Player nameWylde
    Average rating

    7.74

  7. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.70

  8. Squad number22Player nameBlair
    Average rating

    7.52

  9. Squad number1Player nameLong
    Average rating

    7.35

  10. Squad number12Player nameLynas
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number11Player nameMacLean
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number23Player nameMcNiff
    Average rating

    7.27

  13. Squad number16Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    7.11

  14. Squad number5Player nameBuchanan
    Average rating

    6.85

Top Stories