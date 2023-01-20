Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins has only scored three league goals this season but is now Aston Villa's sole senior striker following the sale of Danny Ings

TEAM NEWS

Southampton's Theo Walcott could be involved, having returned to training after a six-match absence with a calf injury sustained in the Carabao Cup.

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain out.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has recovered from the ankle problem that prompted his substitution last weekend.

Recent signing Alex Moreno is likely to make his full debut in place of the injured Lucas Digne, while Matty Cash and Ludwig Augustinsson are fit.

Teenage forward Jhon Duran, a £14.75m signing from Chicago Fire this week, awaits a UK visa and will not be involved.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton look like they have turned a corner, with a huge win at Everton coming off the back of their progress in both domestic cups.

Saints are still bottom of the table but they have something to build on now. It has been interesting to watch James Ward-Prowse play as a number 10, and it seems like a smart move from their manager Nathan Jones.

Villa have only played two away league games under Unai Emery, against Brighton and Tottenham, and have won them both. This game smells like a draw to me though.

Prediction: 1-1

They lost 1-0 against West Ham and drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are trying to avoid losing three Premier League matches in a row against Aston Villa for the first time since April 1998 and April 1999.

In the reverse fixture this season, Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa defeated Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 1-0 at Villa Park in September courtesy of a goal by Jacob Ramsey.

Villa can do the double over Saints for the first time since 2004-05, although their only competitive win in the past six visits to St Mary's came in the league two years ago (D1, L4).

Southampton

Southampton can earn four consecutive victories in all competitions for the first time since September 2016 under Claude Puel.

Their 2-1 win at Everton last time out ended a club record-equalling run of six successive league defeats. It was also their first points under Nathan Jones, at the fifth attempt.

Saints are in danger of registering four straight league losses at St. Mary's Stadium for only the second time, having done so from September to November 2019.

Southampton have the division's worst home record this season, with one win and six points from nine games.

James Ward-Prowse has scored all four of Southampton's Premier League goals since the World Cup.

Kyle Walker-Peters is one short of 100 Premier League appearances, including 12 with Spurs.

Nathan Jones was Luton Town manager when they defeated Aston Villa 3-1 at Kenilworth Road in the 2016-17 League Cup first round. He was in charge of Stoke City when they drew 1-1 at home with Villa in the 2018-19 Championship.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have earned 13 points in their six league matches under Unai Emery. It's the best start by any Villa manager appointed this century.

Their 11 goals since Emery took charge is as many as they managed in the 13 matches before his arrival.

Villa are looking to win three consecutive Premier League away games for the first time since November 2020.

Having won 2-0 at Spurs on New Year's Day, Villa can win their opening two Premier League away fixtures of the year for the second time, after 2009.

All five of Leon Bailey's Premier League goals were scored at Villa Park. He has had 18 unsuccessful attempts on goal in his 17 away appearances.

