Match ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 0.
Everton slumped to another defeat in front of owner Farhad Moshiri as Jarrod Bowen's first-half double earned West Ham their first win in almost three months and piled the pressure on old boy Frank Lampard.
Under-fire Moshiri was attending his first game in 14 months, alongside the directors who missed last week's home defeat by Southampton because of a 'real and credible' threat to their safety, in a show of support for Lampard and defiance of his critics.
But his return didn't bring Everton any luck as Bowen scored twice in seven first-half minutes to take West Ham out of the relegation zone and bring some respite for manager David Moyes, who has been under intense pressure himself.
Everton have now gone 10 games without a win in all competitions and have picked up a single point - at Manchester City - in a run of seven games that has included five defeats against teams immediately around them in the relegation battle.
The final whistle brought more boos from the Everton contingent and also banners being raised demanding 'Sack the Board' and 'No Communication, No Plan, No Vision'.
- Reaction to West Ham v Everton and all the rest of Saturday's Premier League action
- How did you rate West Ham's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Everton's display? Send us your views here
Bowen's double the difference
Managers are forever talking about the fine margins that make the difference between success and failure.
Bowen's opener could not have been finer. On first glance it appeared he was offside as he advanced on to Kurt Zouma's header to knock the ball past Jordan Pickford. But VAR spotted James Tarkowski's leg was playing the England man on by about an inch.
If trials agreed by the International Football Association Board are successful, next season the supporters inside the ground may get an actual explanation. Instead, they had to make do with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the centre circle.
Having gone 12 games without a goal, Bowen's next arrived seven minutes later as Tarkowski dived into a tackle on Michail Antonio in a position of little danger, allowing the West Ham forward to run into the box and deliver a low cross which was driven home from close range.
Had Alex Iwobi pulled one back before the break with a shot that was going in until it deflected off Declan Rice, then on to a post, Everton might have found a way back into the contest.
But, having established a crucial advantage, West Ham were not in the mood to let it go.
Moshiri in the spotlight
The big question for Everton is what does Moshiri do now?
After spending so long not watching his team in the flesh, this provided him with the evidence for where his tenure - and an outlay in excess of £500m - has left them.
Although they dominated for an extended period at the start of the second half, Everton lacked the guile to prise open a determined home defence. Danny Ings' introduction for his debut 20 minutes from time must have been particularly painful for Lampard as the striker was someone he was trying to attract to Goodison Park before he moved to West Ham for an initial £12m on Friday.
Indeed, it was West Ham who came closest to adding to their lead as Pickford turned Emerson's shot on to the bar, and Declan Rice rolled an effort marginally wide of the far post.
Moshiri was sat on the same row as chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and between football director Kevin Thelwell and director Graeme Sharp.
Kenwright was shown on his own near the end, but it is Moshiri who must now decide whether Lampard will remain in his job, the former West Ham player taunted with a "sacked in the morning" jibe from the home fans.
West Ham say farewell to David Gold
The result was at least fitting on the day West Ham paid tribute to joint chairman David Gold, who died on 4 February.
Born in the shadow of Upton Park, a lifelong fan of the club and a player in his schooldays, Gold was viewed as the least problematic of an ownership group many fans do not like.
The stadium was full and paid a respectful tribute to Gold before the game, with sporting director Mark Noble laying a wreath on behalf of the club before kick-off, flanked by Gold's daughters, Jacqueline and Vanessa.
A video of Gold's journey from childhood poverty - "I only wanted to own a bike" - to football club owner was greeted with warm applause.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fabianski
- 4Zouma
- 21Ogbonna
- 27Aguerd
- 5Coufal
- 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 50minsSubstituted forSoucekat 72'minutes
- 41Rice
- 33EmersonSubstituted forJohnsonat 81'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forDownesat 82'minutes
- 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 3Cresswell
- 8Fornals
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Aréola
- 18Ings
- 24Kehrer
- 28Soucek
Everton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Pickford
- 13Mina
- 30Coady
- 2TarkowskiBooked at 67mins
- 23ColemanSubstituted forDaviesat 45'minutes
- 8Onana
- 27Gueye
- 19MykolenkoSubstituted forMcNeilat 45'minutes
- 17Iwobi
- 11Gray
- 9Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
- 4Holgate
- 7McNeil
- 10Gordon
- 15Begovic
- 20Maupay
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 50Simms
- 60Price
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Everton 0.
Post update
James Tarkowski (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Flynn Downes (West Ham United).
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Johnson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Yerry Mina (Everton).
Post update
Danny Ings (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).
Post update
Jordan Pickford (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Saïd Benrahma.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Emerson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.
Post update
Dwight McNeil (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.
Post update
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Player of the match
BowenJarrod Bowen
West Ham United
Avg
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.17
- Squad number18Player nameIngsAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number12Player nameDownesAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number2Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number11Player nameLucas PaquetáAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number27Player nameAguerdAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number21Player nameOgbonnaAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number33Player nameEmersonAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
6.59
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
5.92
Everton
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.44
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
3.24
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.17
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
3.16
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
3.05
- Squad number13Player nameMinaAverage rating
3.04
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
3.00
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
2.98
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
2.84
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
2.69
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Club is badly managed from within for sure, has been for years.
Big Sam in the wings to save us again?
Congratulations West Ham, easiest 3 points you'll get this season.
Wonder whether Southgate will still persist with the idea that Pickford is England’s no.1 GK if he’s playing in the Championship…