West Ham defender Kurt Zouma hasn't featured since before the World Cup

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's new signing Danny Ings was registered in time to be available for selection against Everton.

Centre-back Kurt Zouma returned to their squad last week following knee surgery and may be pushing for a start on Saturday.

Everton manager Frank Lampard says there are no fresh injury concerns among his squad ahead of this fixture.

Defenders Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane remain out, along with Andros Townsend and James Garner.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Is it possible for me to make a prediction where both teams lose?

Both managers are under a lot of pressure, and neither side seems able to score many goals.

West Ham boss David Moyes didn't get the result he needed when his side lost to Wolves last weekend but their performance was even worse.

While there has been lots of criticism of Everton's owner and the club's board, Frank Lampard's record of only one win and 10 defeats in their past 13 games does not stand up to much scrutiny either.

Are either of these teams really capable of taking the game to the other one? I am not sure, and I cannot bring myself to back either of them.

It's difficult to say they are both suited to doing anything, to be honest, but they are both marginally better on the counter-attack and will be hoping they can nick something from what will probably be a very nervy - and possibly quite boring - game.

Prediction: 0-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking to register consecutive home league wins over Everton for the first time since November 1986.

However, the Toffees have 28 Premier League victories in this fixture, more than against any other team.

West Ham United

West Ham could go eight league games without a win for the first time under David Moyes (D1, L6).

The Hammers are at risk of equalling their club record of four consecutive home defeats in the Premier League.

Moyes' side are looking to avoid a sixth home league defeat this season; they only lost five times in each of the previous two campaigns.

They have set an unwanted club record of 12 losses at the halfway stage of a Premier League season.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen have collectively been involved in five league goals in 2022-23, in contrast to 22 at this stage a year ago.

Everton

Everton have won only one of their past 13 games in all competitions (D2, L10).

Along with hosts West Ham, their winless run of seven games is currently the longest in the Premier League.

The Toffees' tally of 15 points is their fewest at the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign.

Frank Lampard's side have only scored more than one goal in two league fixtures this season.

Neal Maupay has scored in all three of his Premier League starts against West Ham, including two at the London Stadium.

