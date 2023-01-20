Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle have failed to win any of their three Premier League matches without Bruno Guimaraes this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards is again expected to deputise for the injured Joachim Andersen on Saturday.

Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur are Palace's only other absentees.

Newcastle will be without midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who hurt his ankle during the victory over Fulham last weekend.

Striker Chris Wood has joined Nottingham Forest, while long-term injured trio Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Newcastle were a bit fortunate on Sunday, when Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic slipped to miskick his penalty with the score at 0-0 before the Magpies nicked it late on.

It is things like that which make you think it is going to be their season, in terms of a top-four finish, especially when you consider how strong they are defensively.

This is another tough test for them, though. As I keep saying, Palace are impossible to predict - but they are generally a bit better when they take on the teams at the top of the table.

Newcastle will be without injured midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has been such a star for them, and they might have to settle for a point this time.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won only two of their 11 Premier League home games against Newcastle (D4, L5).

This will be a third meeting of the season between these two teams in all competitions - the previous two have finished goalless.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have one win in their past eight games in all competitions (D2, L5).

The Eagles have earned 13 points from losing positions so far this season - only Tottenham have a better record, with 14.

Palace have lost four league matches at home this season, equalling their record for the whole of 2021-22.

Patrick Vieira's side are on 23 points from their first 19 fixtures - exactly the same record as at this stage of each of the previous two campaigns.

Wilfried Zaha could go seven consecutive league appearances without a goal for the first time since a run of 16 between 2019 and 2020.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are looking to set a club record of 15 top-flight matches without defeat (W9, D5).

The Magpies have kept a clean sheet in each of their last five league games - their longest ever run.

They have conceded just 11 goals, the fewest of any other team in the Premier League, while their 11 clean sheets is also the most in the division.

Eddie Howe's side have two wins and one draw from their three away league fixtures in London so far this season.

Alexander Isak can become the first Newcastle player to score in four of his first five Premier League appearances.

The Toon are without a win in the three league games that Bruno Guimaraes hasn't featured in this season (D2, L1).

