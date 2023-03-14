Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall0SwindonSwindon Town0

Walsall 0-0 Swindon Town

Walsall's wait for a home goal stretched to 418 minutes despite showing promise in a 0-0 draw with Swindon in League Two.

The home side's best moments came either side of the interval, but the breakthrough proved elusive as Michael Flynn's men chalked up a 12th league outing without victory.

A routine Donervon Daniels header was almost fumbled into the net by Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn, whose blushes were spared by an offside flag against Matty Stevens 10 minutes before half-time.

The move of the half almost saw the Saddlers strike deep into first-half stoppage time but Manny Monthe, bombing forward from full-back, saw his shot on the run whistle narrowly past the far post.

The hosts mustered an even better chance 12 seconds after the restart, with Tom Knowles sliding to the free Stevens whose shot was too close to Brynn.

Swindon came to life during the closing stages. Substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had a shot headed clear by Liam Gordon, Ronan Darcy saw a 25-yard piledriver pushed around the left-hand post by Owen Evans and Charlie Austin stooped to head wide under pressure at the death.

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 7Riley
  • 24LowSubstituted forGordonat 57'minutes
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 14ComleyBooked at 55mins
  • 8Kinsella
  • 16MaddoxBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJames-Taylorat 79'minutes
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 20StevensSubstituted forWilkinsonat 58'minutes
  • 10Knowles

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Williams
  • 12Smith
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 18McEntee
  • 42Songo'o

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 12Brewitt
  • 4Clayton
  • 22LavinierSubstituted forMinturnat 73'minutes
  • 10Darcy
  • 5McEachran
  • 8WilliamsSubstituted forCainat 78'minutes
  • 28ShadeSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 73'minutes
  • 15JephcottSubstituted forAustinat 73'minutes
  • 24Wakeling

Substitutes

  • 9Adeloye
  • 11Austin
  • 16Cain
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy
  • 21Kadji
  • 31Minturn
  • 41Copland
Referee:
Martin Woods
Attendance:
5,703

Match Stats

Home TeamWalsallAway TeamSwindon
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home9
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Thomas Clayton (Swindon Town).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Minturn (Swindon Town).

  7. Post update

    Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Jacob Wakeling (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).

  10. Post update

    Foul by George McEachran (Swindon Town).

  11. Post update

    Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Austin (Swindon Town).

  13. Post update

    Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Owen Evans.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ronan Darcy (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Cain.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by George McEachran with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George McEachran.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Walsall. Emmanuel Monthe tries a through ball, but Conor Wilkinson is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Walsall. Douglas James-Taylor replaces Jacob Maddox.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Swindon Town. Jake Cain replaces Jonny Williams.

  • Comment posted by pete swindon, today at 01:20

    Not an inspiring game, 7th place still possible need win on Saturday

  • Comment posted by AndyT, today at 00:00

    A team still not gelling together and a new coach who has yet to stamp his authority on shape or tactics. Hats off to the die hards who made the truth up the M5, they deserve better. Just have to forget play offs and at least show the lads our appreciation and support for the rest of the season

  • Comment posted by Mel, at 23:29 14 Mar

    I enjoyed the game as both teams had a go. Swindon as usual had a great following and respect to them turning up in such numbers.
    As a lifelong saddlers supporter of course I wanted us to win but in the end a draw was a fair result. Walsall have no chance of the playoffs and I’m not sure Swindon will make it but good luck in your efforts to do so.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, at 23:15 14 Mar

    League 2 rubbish.
    Watched on iFollow and the match was as dull as the commentary.
    I saw a really entertaining match against the leaders (Leyton Orient) last week and then watched this utter drivel this week.
    Thankfully only a tenner laid out.
    Jody has no idea… sorry but that is just a fact.
    He’s never been in the dross of the lower reaches and it shows.
    L2 is just so poor.

  • Comment posted by Charlie, at 22:27 14 Mar

    Flynn has recruited these underperforming no-hopers. His management skills are non-existent, he’s unable to motivate and he’s tactically inept. Flynn, either do the honourable thing and go, or Mr Boycott please get rid of him - soon!

    • Reply posted by John Devey, at 22:37 14 Mar

      John Devey replied:
      I understand your frustration but we have to remember we are paupers in this league.American owners yes but unconvinced they have resources Wrexham have it spot on and have continual TV payments.MF is doing the best he can.Saddlers lucky to have him.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford351611843301359
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool36612183864-2630
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
View full League Two table

