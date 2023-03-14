Walsall 0-0 Swindon Town

Match ends, Walsall 0, Swindon Town 0.
Walsall's wait for a home goal stretched to 418 minutes despite showing promise in a 0-0 draw with Swindon in League Two.
The home side's best moments came either side of the interval, but the breakthrough proved elusive as Michael Flynn's men chalked up a 12th league outing without victory.
A routine Donervon Daniels header was almost fumbled into the net by Swindon goalkeeper Sol Brynn, whose blushes were spared by an offside flag against Matty Stevens 10 minutes before half-time.
The move of the half almost saw the Saddlers strike deep into first-half stoppage time but Manny Monthe, bombing forward from full-back, saw his shot on the run whistle narrowly past the far post.
The hosts mustered an even better chance 12 seconds after the restart, with Tom Knowles sliding to the free Stevens whose shot was too close to Brynn.
Swindon came to life during the closing stages. Substitute Rushian Hepburn-Murphy had a shot headed clear by Liam Gordon, Ronan Darcy saw a 25-yard piledriver pushed around the left-hand post by Owen Evans and Charlie Austin stooped to head wide under pressure at the death.
Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Evans
- 7Riley
- 24LowSubstituted forGordonat 57'minutes
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 14ComleyBooked at 55mins
- 8Kinsella
- 16MaddoxBooked at 53minsSubstituted forJames-Taylorat 79'minutes
- 23Hutchinson
- 20StevensSubstituted forWilkinsonat 58'minutes
- 10Knowles
Substitutes
- 3Gordon
- 9Wilkinson
- 11Williams
- 12Smith
- 15James-Taylor
- 18McEntee
- 42Songo'o
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 12Brewitt
- 4Clayton
- 22LavinierSubstituted forMinturnat 73'minutes
- 10Darcy
- 5McEachran
- 8WilliamsSubstituted forCainat 78'minutes
- 28ShadeSubstituted forHepburn-Murphyat 73'minutes
- 15JephcottSubstituted forAustinat 73'minutes
- 24Wakeling
Substitutes
- 9Adeloye
- 11Austin
- 16Cain
- 19Hepburn-Murphy
- 21Kadji
- 31Minturn
- 41Copland
- Referee:
- Martin Woods
- Attendance:
- 5,703
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
As a lifelong saddlers supporter of course I wanted us to win but in the end a draw was a fair result. Walsall have no chance of the playoffs and I’m not sure Swindon will make it but good luck in your efforts to do so.
Watched on iFollow and the match was as dull as the commentary.
I saw a really entertaining match against the leaders (Leyton Orient) last week and then watched this utter drivel this week.
Thankfully only a tenner laid out.
Jody has no idea… sorry but that is just a fact.
He’s never been in the dross of the lower reaches and it shows.
L2 is just so poor.