League Two
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45StockportStockport County
Venue: Mornflake Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Stockport County

League Two

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Richards
  • 2Mellor
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Adebisi
  • 10Ainley
  • 8Thomas
  • 12Griffiths
  • 19Sambou
  • 20Nevitt
  • 11Agyei

Substitutes

  • 6Offord
  • 16Colkett
  • 17Brook
  • 18Finnigan
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 31Beadle
  • 32Amoo

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 5Byrne
  • 15Johnson
  • 3Knoyle
  • 8Camps
  • 14Collar
  • 18Croasdale
  • 23Hussey
  • 19Wootton
  • 9Madden

Substitutes

  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 16Stretton
  • 17Rydel
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 25Jaros
  • 28MacDonald
  • 31Lewis
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient28176536171957
2Stevenage26167339182155
3Northampton27147642281449
4Carlisle27139543261748
5Salford2712693728942
6Swindon2711973628842
7Mansfield2712694036442
8Bradford2611873125641
9Barrow27124113232040
10Wimbledon2710983028239
11Sutton United28116112835-739
12Stockport261151035241138
13Tranmere2710892923638
14Walsall2410773022837
15Doncaster26114113139-837
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Colchester2986152937-830
18Crewe247982028-830
19Newport2668122430-626
20Crawley2567122941-1225
21Harrogate2666143241-924
22Hartlepool2857162852-2422
23Gillingham2649131431-1721
24Rochdale2855182242-2020
