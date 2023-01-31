Crewe Alexandra v Stockport County

CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45StockportStockport County
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Richards
- 2Mellor
- 15O'Riordan
- 5McDonald
- 3Adebisi
- 10Ainley
- 8Thomas
- 12Griffiths
- 19Sambou
- 20Nevitt
- 11Agyei
Substitutes
- 6Offord
- 16Colkett
- 17Brook
- 18Finnigan
- 21Uwakwe
- 31Beadle
- 32Amoo
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 5Byrne
- 15Johnson
- 3Knoyle
- 8Camps
- 14Collar
- 18Croasdale
- 23Hussey
- 19Wootton
- 9Madden
Substitutes
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 16Stretton
- 17Rydel
- 21Hippolyte
- 25Jaros
- 28MacDonald
- 31Lewis
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match report to follow.