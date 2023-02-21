Grimsby Town 0-0 Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Battling Harrogate held on for a precious point as they secured a goalless draw at Grimsby.

It was a game the Mariners should have won, having dominated the ball and had the much better chances.

Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who spent a loan spell with the Mariners, was in inspired form as he produced a string of fine saves to keep a clean sheet and frustrate his former club.

Oxley's heroics ensured the visitors clinched a welcome draw, which pushed them four points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Niall Maher was the first to be thwarted by the veteran keeper who tipped his early strike over the bar and John McAtee then forced a smart save as the Mariners kicked into gear.

McAtee and Alex Hunt were both kept out well in the final 20 minutes as Town clung on, but Oxley's best came in stoppage-time when he somehow denied Ryan Taylor's header with his feet.

Match report supplied by PA Media.