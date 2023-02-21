Grimsby Town 0-0 Harrogate Town

Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0.
Battling Harrogate held on for a precious point as they secured a goalless draw at Grimsby.
It was a game the Mariners should have won, having dominated the ball and had the much better chances.
Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who spent a loan spell with the Mariners, was in inspired form as he produced a string of fine saves to keep a clean sheet and frustrate his former club.
Oxley's heroics ensured the visitors clinched a welcome draw, which pushed them four points clear of the League Two relegation zone.
Niall Maher was the first to be thwarted by the veteran keeper who tipped his early strike over the bar and John McAtee then forced a smart save as the Mariners kicked into gear.
McAtee and Alex Hunt were both kept out well in the final 20 minutes as Town clung on, but Oxley's best came in stoppage-time when he somehow denied Ryan Taylor's header with his feet.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 7Emmanuel
- 8Holohan
- 15CliftonSubstituted forHuntat 69'minutes
- 17MorrisSubstituted forO'Neillat 69'minutes
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 10McAtee
- 9LloydSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Hunt
- 18O'Neill
- 19Dickson-Peters
- 20Orsi
- 23Gallacher
- 26Smith
- 29Taylor
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 14SimsSubstituted forBurrellat 86'minutes
- 15O'Connor
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 17SuttonSubstituted forGrantat 83'minutes
- 10Olaigbe
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 9Grant
- 12Folarin
- 23McArdle
- 28Daly
- 31Giles
- Referee:
- Tom Nield
- Attendance:
- 5,487
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0.
Post update
Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McAtee.
Post update
Offside, Harrogate Town. Jack Muldoon tries a through ball, but Matthew Foulds is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Harrogate Town. Mark Oxley tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Grimsby Town. Alex Hunt tries a through ball, but Gavan Holohan is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Warren Burrell replaces Toby Sims.
Post update
Foul by Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Harrogate Town. Daniel Grant replaces Levi Sutton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Taylor with a headed pass.
Post update
Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ryan Taylor replaces George Lloyd.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Hunt with a cross.
