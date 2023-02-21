Close menu
League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town0HarrogateHarrogate Town0

Grimsby Town 0-0 Harrogate Town

Last updated on 2023-02-21

Battling Harrogate held on for a precious point as they secured a goalless draw at Grimsby.

It was a game the Mariners should have won, having dominated the ball and had the much better chances.

Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who spent a loan spell with the Mariners, was in inspired form as he produced a string of fine saves to keep a clean sheet and frustrate his former club.

Oxley's heroics ensured the visitors clinched a welcome draw, which pushed them four points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Niall Maher was the first to be thwarted by the veteran keeper who tipped his early strike over the bar and John McAtee then forced a smart save as the Mariners kicked into gear.

McAtee and Alex Hunt were both kept out well in the final 20 minutes as Town clung on, but Oxley's best came in stoppage-time when he somehow denied Ryan Taylor's header with his feet.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 8Holohan
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forHuntat 69'minutes
  • 17MorrisSubstituted forO'Neillat 69'minutes
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 10McAtee
  • 9LloydSubstituted forTaylorat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Hunt
  • 18O'Neill
  • 19Dickson-Peters
  • 20Orsi
  • 23Gallacher
  • 26Smith
  • 29Taylor

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14SimsSubstituted forBurrellat 86'minutes
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17SuttonSubstituted forGrantat 83'minutes
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Grant
  • 12Folarin
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly
  • 31Giles
Referee:
Tom Nield
Attendance:
5,487

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamHarrogate
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Grimsby Town 0, Harrogate Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gavan Holohan (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John McAtee.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Harrogate Town. Jack Muldoon tries a through ball, but Matthew Foulds is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Harrogate Town. Mark Oxley tries a through ball, but Jack Muldoon is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. Alex Hunt tries a through ball, but Gavan Holohan is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Harrogate Town. Warren Burrell replaces Toby Sims.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town).

  13. Post update

    Daniel Grant (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Harrogate Town. Daniel Grant replaces Levi Sutton.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Taylor with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Emmanuel.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Ryan Taylor replaces George Lloyd.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mikey O'Neill (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Hunt with a cross.

