Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Mitchell
- 6Williams
- 4Anderson
- 10RoweSubstituted forOlowuat 59'minutes
- 2Brown
- 33Close
- 23LakinBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBarlowat 79'minutes
- 3Maxwell
- 7Molyneux
- 9Miller
- 21HurstSubstituted forLaveryat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Olowu
- 16Barlow
- 19Seaman
- 20Miller
- 22Agard
- 31Lavery
- 41Oram
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 14TurnbullBooked at 74mins
- 3Bristow
- 7Morris
- 20WalkerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLewisat 68'minutes
- 24HendryBooked at 33mins
- 11HawkesSubstituted forChalmersat 68'minutes
- 10HemmingsSubstituted forBurtonat 82'minutes
- 26SaundersSubstituted forMumbongoat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 4O'Connor
- 13Murphy
- 18Jameson
- 19Chalmers
- 22Lewis
- 25Mumbongo
- 27Burton
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
- Attendance:
- 5,775
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Caolan Lavery replaces Kyle Hurst.
Post update
Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Regan Hendry.
Post update
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. James Brown tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Hendry with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by James Brown.
Post update
Foul by Jake Burton (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Burton replaces Kane Hemmings.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Joel Mumbongo replaces Harvey Saunders.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Regan Hendry with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Aidan Barlow replaces Charlie Lakin.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by James Maxwell.
Booking
Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers).
Match report to follow.