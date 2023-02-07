Close menu
League Two
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers2TranmereTranmere Rovers0

Doncaster Rovers v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Mitchell
  • 6Williams
  • 4Anderson
  • 10RoweSubstituted forOlowuat 59'minutes
  • 2Brown
  • 33Close
  • 23LakinBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBarlowat 79'minutes
  • 3Maxwell
  • 7Molyneux
  • 9Miller
  • 21HurstSubstituted forLaveryat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Olowu
  • 16Barlow
  • 19Seaman
  • 20Miller
  • 22Agard
  • 31Lavery
  • 41Oram

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14TurnbullBooked at 74mins
  • 3Bristow
  • 7Morris
  • 20WalkerBooked at 66minsSubstituted forLewisat 68'minutes
  • 24HendryBooked at 33mins
  • 11HawkesSubstituted forChalmersat 68'minutes
  • 10HemmingsSubstituted forBurtonat 82'minutes
  • 26SaundersSubstituted forMumbongoat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4O'Connor
  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 22Lewis
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
Referee:
Andy Haines
Attendance:
5,775

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Caolan Lavery replaces Kyle Hurst.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Logan Chalmers (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Regan Hendry.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Doncaster Rovers. James Brown tries a through ball, but George Miller is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Lewis (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Davies with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Regan Hendry with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by James Brown.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jake Burton (Tranmere Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Burton replaces Kane Hemmings.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Joel Mumbongo replaces Harvey Saunders.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Davies (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Regan Hendry with a cross following a corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Aidan Barlow replaces Charlie Lakin.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by James Maxwell.

  19. Booking

    Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Tranmere Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient30196539172263
2Stevenage27168339182156
3Carlisle29149648282051
4Northampton28148642281450
5Salford29146940291148
6Mansfield2812794137443
7Stockport281261039271242
8Swindon2811983730742
9Bradford2711973226642
10Barrow29125123438-441
11Doncaster28124123340-740
12Sutton United29117112835-740
13Wimbledon2810993029139
14Walsall2610883023738
15Tranmere29108113128338
16Grimsby2596102932-333
17Colchester3087153038-831
18Crewe27710102134-1331
19Newport2778122631-529
20Harrogate2776143341-827
21Crawley2667132942-1325
22Hartlepool2967162952-2325
23Gillingham2759131531-1624
24Rochdale2955192344-2120
View full League Two table

