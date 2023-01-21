Close menu
League Two
StevenageStevenage0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Stevenage v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stevenage

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ashby-Hammond
  • 2Wildin
  • 6Sweeney
  • 15Vancooten
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 11Roberts
  • 4Reeves
  • 17Gilbey
  • 19Reid
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 1Chapman
  • 9Norris
  • 10Campbell
  • 16Horgan
  • 18Bostwick
  • 22Tomkinson
  • 23Forster-Caskey

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 6Thompson
  • 33McCart
  • 43Turns
  • 32Hunt
  • 18Pratley
  • 12Brown
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 7Smyth
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 8Clay
  • 9Smith
  • 11Archibald
  • 14Moncur
  • 17Lyden
  • 24Sweeney
Referee:
Scott Oldham

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27177336132358
2Stevenage26158336181853
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle25119539251442
5Salford25125834241041
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2511773125640
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport24114935231237
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2776142633-727
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Rochdale2756162239-1721
23Hartlepool2648142447-2320
24Gillingham253913928-1918
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC