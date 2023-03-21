Bradford City v Carlisle United

Foul by Ryan East (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 36Stubbs
- 3RidehalghSubstituted forCrichlowat 69'minutes
- 11Gilliead
- 40ClaytonSubstituted forEastat 68'minutes
- 6Smallwood
- 12Banks
- 9Cook
- 20ChapmanSubstituted forOliverat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bola
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 24Crichlow
- 26Pereira
- 35Kelly
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Holy
- 2Senior
- 26BarclayBooked at 55mins
- 5Feeney
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 8Guy
- 35McCalmont
- 4MoxonBooked at 37mins
- 14DennisSubstituted forPatrickat 64'minutes
- 9EdmondsonSubstituted forGarnerat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Gibson
- 10Patrick
- 17Whelan
- 30Kelly
- 33Robinson
- 36Gordon
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Romoney Crichlow replaces Liam Ridehalgh.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Ryan East replaces Adam Clayton.
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Vadaine Oliver replaces Harry Chapman.
Post update
Omari Patrick (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joel Senior (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Omari Patrick replaces Kristian Dennis.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Joe Garner replaces Ryan Edmondson.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Platt (Bradford City).
Post update
Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Armer (Carlisle United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ben Barclay (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Harry Chapman (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Barclay (Carlisle United).
Post update
Sam Stubbs (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.