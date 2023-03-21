Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City0CarlisleCarlisle United0

Bradford City v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 36Stubbs
  • 3RidehalghSubstituted forCrichlowat 69'minutes
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40ClaytonSubstituted forEastat 68'minutes
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 9Cook
  • 20ChapmanSubstituted forOliverat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bola
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 24Crichlow
  • 26Pereira
  • 35Kelly

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Holy
  • 2Senior
  • 26BarclayBooked at 55mins
  • 5Feeney
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 8Guy
  • 35McCalmont
  • 4MoxonBooked at 37mins
  • 14DennisSubstituted forPatrickat 64'minutes
  • 9EdmondsonSubstituted forGarnerat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gibson
  • 10Patrick
  • 17Whelan
  • 30Kelly
  • 33Robinson
  • 36Gordon
  • 41Garner
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ryan East (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Romoney Crichlow replaces Liam Ridehalgh.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Ryan East replaces Adam Clayton.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Vadaine Oliver replaces Harry Chapman.

  6. Post update

    Omari Patrick (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Liam Ridehalgh (Bradford City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Smallwood.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joel Senior (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Omari Patrick replaces Kristian Dennis.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Carlisle United. Joe Garner replaces Ryan Edmondson.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Platt (Bradford City).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Edmondson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Armer (Carlisle United).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Chapman (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Booking

    Ben Barclay (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Harry Chapman (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ben Barclay (Carlisle United).

  20. Post update

    Sam Stubbs (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Carlisle371812758352366
4Northampton371812750331766
5Bradford371613845321361
6Stockport371791150321860
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Doncaster37165164049-953
11Barrow37157153842-452
12Swindon361312114942751
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe37916123446-1243
19Gillingham37912162440-1639
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3688203859-2132
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC