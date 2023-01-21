Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United0RochdaleRochdale0

Hartlepool United v Rochdale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37Dodds
  • 39Hartley
  • 15Pruti
  • 2Sterry
  • 8Featherstone
  • 16Dolan
  • 3Ferguson
  • 12Grey
  • 9Umerah
  • 19Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 4Niang
  • 7Hastie
  • 11McDonald
  • 13Boyes
  • 20Sylla
  • 23Menayese
  • 26Tumilty

Rochdale

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Eastwood
  • 2Seriki
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 24John
  • 13Keohane
  • 7Kelly
  • 11Odoh
  • 10Rodney
  • 25Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 8Ball
  • 15Graham
  • 17Sinclair
  • 18Quigley
  • 19Campbell
  • 20Diagouraga
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient27177336132358
2Stevenage26158336181853
3Northampton26137640281246
4Carlisle25119539251442
5Salford25125834241041
6Swindon2611873325841
7Bradford2511773125640
8Barrow26124103230240
9Mansfield2611693635139
10Stockport24114935231237
11Walsall2410773022837
12Doncaster25114103035-537
13Wimbledon269982928136
14Sutton United27106112735-836
15Tranmere269892823535
16Grimsby2486102632-630
17Crewe247982028-830
18Colchester2776142633-727
19Newport2668122430-626
20Harrogate2566133240-824
21Crawley2457122639-1322
22Rochdale2756162239-1721
23Hartlepool2648142447-2320
24Gillingham253913928-1918
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC