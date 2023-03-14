Northampton Town 1-0 Mansfield Town

Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.
Northampton moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places with an excellent 1-0 win over 10-man Mansfield at Sixfields on Tuesday.
The Cobblers started well and were first to threaten when Will Hondermarck sent Sam Hoskins through on goal, but he took too much time to get a shot away and James Perch recovered to make a block.
The same man made no mistake when he was presented with another opportunity on 28 minutes. Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym tripped Louis Appere in the penalty box and Hoskins dispatched from the spot for his 19th of the season.
Ollie Clarke poked a good chance wide for Mansfield moments later and Danny Johnson's header deflected kindly for Lee Burge as the visitors ended the first half on top.
Hoskins saw a shot blocked after the restart before Mansfield were reduced to 10 men when Stephen Quinn saw red for a wild two-footed challenge on Kieron Bowie.
Northampton had chances to make their life more comfortable as Hoskins blazed over and Pym saved well from Bowie in stoppage time, but one goal would be enough for all three points.
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Burge
- 6Sherring
- 5Guthrie
- 35Dyche
- 20Lintott
- 12Leonard
- 4SowerbySubstituted forWright-Phillipsat 83'minutes
- 15Hondermarck
- 24HaynesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forYengiat 77'minutes
- 7Hoskins
- 9AppéréSubstituted forBowieat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Wright-Phillips
- 19Bowie
- 26Osew
- 27Abimbola
- 29Yengi
- 38Wyatt
- 40King
Mansfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 1PymBooked at 27mins
- 6Harbottle
- 24Kilgour
- 14Perch
- 7Akins
- 8O Clarke
- 16QuinnBooked at 66mins
- 17WallaceBooked at 4minsSubstituted forBoatengat 28'minutes
- 9Bowery
- 40Keillor-DunnSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 64'minutesSubstituted forLawat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forOatesat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McLaughlin
- 13Flinders
- 15Law
- 18Oates
- 21Gale
- 22Anderson
- 44Boateng
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 6,301
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.
Post update
Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tete Yengi with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alfie Kilgour.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tete Yengi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Max Dyche (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jason Law (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jason Law (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Harvey Lintott (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jason Law (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tete Yengi (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Lintott following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town).
Post update
William Hondermarck (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. D'Margio Wright-Phillips replaces Jack Sowerby.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jason Law replaces Stephen McLaughlin because of an injury.
Post update
Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Challenge on McLaughlin is a yellow card and he gives a throw in. But we missed at least 2 good chances in the first half and Quinn's stupidity (frustration at the ref for not giving another free kick) cost us against an average team.
Congrats to Northampton, better side tonight!