Close menu
League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town1MansfieldMansfield Town0

Northampton Town 1-0 Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Twocomments11

Northampton moved to within a point of the automatic promotion places with an excellent 1-0 win over 10-man Mansfield at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The Cobblers started well and were first to threaten when Will Hondermarck sent Sam Hoskins through on goal, but he took too much time to get a shot away and James Perch recovered to make a block.

The same man made no mistake when he was presented with another opportunity on 28 minutes. Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym tripped Louis Appere in the penalty box and Hoskins dispatched from the spot for his 19th of the season.

Ollie Clarke poked a good chance wide for Mansfield moments later and Danny Johnson's header deflected kindly for Lee Burge as the visitors ended the first half on top.

Hoskins saw a shot blocked after the restart before Mansfield were reduced to 10 men when Stephen Quinn saw red for a wild two-footed challenge on Kieron Bowie.

Northampton had chances to make their life more comfortable as Hoskins blazed over and Pym saved well from Bowie in stoppage time, but one goal would be enough for all three points.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Burge
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 35Dyche
  • 20Lintott
  • 12Leonard
  • 4SowerbySubstituted forWright-Phillipsat 83'minutes
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 24HaynesBooked at 66minsSubstituted forYengiat 77'minutes
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9AppéréSubstituted forBowieat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Wright-Phillips
  • 19Bowie
  • 26Osew
  • 27Abimbola
  • 29Yengi
  • 38Wyatt
  • 40King

Mansfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1PymBooked at 27mins
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 7Akins
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16QuinnBooked at 66mins
  • 17WallaceBooked at 4minsSubstituted forBoatengat 28'minutes
  • 9Bowery
  • 40Keillor-DunnSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 64'minutesSubstituted forLawat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 11JohnsonSubstituted forOatesat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McLaughlin
  • 13Flinders
  • 15Law
  • 18Oates
  • 21Gale
  • 22Anderson
  • 44Boateng
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
6,301

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 1, Mansfield Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Bowery (Mansfield Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tete Yengi with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Alfie Kilgour.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tete Yengi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Dyche (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Booking

    Jason Law (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jason Law (Mansfield Town).

  11. Post update

    Harvey Lintott (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town).

  13. Post update

    Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Law (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tete Yengi (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Lintott following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town).

  17. Post update

    William Hondermarck (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Northampton Town. D'Margio Wright-Phillips replaces Jack Sowerby.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. Jason Law replaces Stephen McLaughlin because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by AndrewG23, today at 00:24

    I do think that Northampton Town can get promoted back to League 1.

  • Comment posted by COBBLERTERRY, at 23:31 14 Mar

    Tough rugged league two encounter. Dominated more by the players missing than those who played almost. Cobblers set their stall to grind another result out and it worked mostly. Mansfield looked ragged and out of sorts after the penalty. Quinn ended any chance of a comeback with a dim reckless challenge in front of the main stand. Cobblers on a good run again. Cloughs season is not over yet.

  • Comment posted by Geoffers, at 23:24 14 Mar

    Surprised Mansfield didn't bring lots of snow to chuck on the pitch and get it called off

  • Comment posted by Rich, at 22:41 14 Mar

    Well done ref you have had a bigger impact on the game than both sets of players put together.

  • Comment posted by Gary H, at 22:39 14 Mar

    Poor performance from both teams sonight. Nobody wanted the ball in a Stags shirt.Kicked it headed it but no quality. Quinn enough said.Ref,wow penalty could be either way but his decision making was the poorest I have seen this season.The ref didn't help the game.On to Stockport, chance to show our quality.No promotion this season.

  • Comment posted by john, at 22:29 14 Mar

    Pym for flinders wot a joke clough

  • Comment posted by Grufti, at 22:24 14 Mar

    Worst referee we'll get all season, he was Cobblers in more ways than one.
    Challenge on McLaughlin is a yellow card and he gives a throw in. But we missed at least 2 good chances in the first half and Quinn's stupidity (frustration at the ref for not giving another free kick) cost us against an average team.

  • Comment posted by john, at 22:20 14 Mar

    Rubbish clough sack now no idea 2 and a quater seasons and nothing as changed should have made new signing after Wembley defeat not in January to late you have to go

  • Comment posted by peter , at 22:06 14 Mar

    Well done the Cobblers. Can still get automatic promotion

  • Comment posted by Andy, at 22:01 14 Mar

    Well Done Northampton 👍

  • Comment posted by VivaLaTeQ, at 22:00 14 Mar

    Pretty poor tonight, Quinny is a pillock for that challenge and I've no idea why Flinders was ever dropped. Think play-offs is best we can hope for now.

    Congrats to Northampton, better side tonight!

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient35219546222472
2Stevenage35199750311966
3Carlisle351810758352364
4Northampton361712749331663
5Stockport361781149311859
6Bradford351611843301359
7Salford361681254411356
8Mansfield341671154441055
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow36157143841-352
11Swindon351311114538750
12Doncaster35155153846-850
13Tranmere36139143535048
14Walsall351015103632445
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Wimbledon361013133842-443
17Crewe35915113344-1142
18Newport36913143542-740
19Gillingham35911152337-1438
20Colchester3698193143-1235
21Harrogate36811174154-1335
22Hartlepool36612183864-2630
23Crawley3478193758-2129
24Rochdale3667232953-2425
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC