League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 6Iorfa
  • 15Famewo
  • 32Hunt
  • 8Adeniran
  • 4Vaulks
  • 18Johnson
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Wilks
  • 13Paterson
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale

Fleetwood

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Lynch
  • 28Johnston
  • 22Nsiala
  • 32Earl
  • 3Andrew
  • 16Warrington
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 20Omochere
  • 8Vela
  • 21Hayes
  • 9Muskwe

Substitutes

  • 10Robertson
  • 11Lane
  • 15Dolan
  • 18Holgate
  • 19Garner
  • 23Patterson
  • 50McMullan
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27177347272058
2Sheff Wed26167346182855
3Ipswich26149348262251
4Derby25128536191744
5Bolton26128633201344
6Barnsley2412483023740
7Peterborough251221141311038
8Wycombe26115103327638
9Bristol Rovers27107104245-337
10Exeter269893937235
11Port Vale25105102734-735
12Charlton2681084036434
13Oxford Utd258893128332
14Shrewsbury2595112729-232
15Portsmouth2371062930-131
16Lincoln City2561272430-630
17Fleetwood2561182927229
18Cheltenham2584132130-928
19Accrington2467112338-1525
20Morecambe2559112635-924
21Cambridge2573152241-1924
22MK Dons2564152336-1322
23Burton2657143254-2222
24Forest Green2656152250-2821
View full League One table

