Last updated on .From the section Football

Bristol Rovers were due to host Wycombe, a side that is one place and one point above them in the table

Bristol Rovers' League One game against Wycombe on Saturday and two National League fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches.

Gateshead's home game with Dorking and Maidenhead against Dagenham have both been called off in the fifth tier.

A pitch inspection was held at Rovers' Memorial Stadium on Friday, with the surface deemed "unsafe".

The English Football League (EFL) have said "circumstances surrounding the postponement will be reviewed".

"Freezing weather conditions have turned standing water into frozen areas which has led to an unsafe playing surface," the EFL added.

Bristol Rovers, who have lost their past two games in all competitions, are ninth in the table, one point and one place adrift of Wycombe.

The Chairboys, who also have a game in hand over Joey Barton's Rovers side, have lost two of their past three games.